Stan Wawrinka will ‘reconsider’ retirement and play on into 2027, according to both John Isner and Sam Querrey.

The Swiss announced in December 2025 that he would be ending his professional tennis career at the end of the 2026 season.

Wawrinka, who has been struggling with injury troubles over the last few years, took to Instagram to announce the emotional message.

“Every book needs an ending,” he began.

“It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour.”

“I still want to push my limits and finish this journey on the best note possible. I still have dreams in this sport.

“I’ve enjoyed every part of what tennis has given me, especially the emotions I feel playing in front of you. I’m looking forward to seeing you one more time, all around the world.

“One last push.”

Indeed, Wawrinka’s career ‘book’ has been far more successful than most.

The Swiss managed to lift three Grand Slam titles, a Masters 1000 event, as well as an Olympic gold medal in men’s doubles.

He also reached a ranking of world No 3, and collected 12 total victories over the Big Three.

Despite the clear-cut message from Wawrinka, former rival Isner strongly believes that tennis fans will see the star in action beyond 2026.

“I have got a hot take on Stan” he began on the popular Nothing Major podcast.

“I think he reconsiders retirement. If he is playing a full schedule, it is likely that Basel would be his last tournament.

“If he is 60 to 70 in the race at that time, and he is clearly in the Australian Open on his own, at approaching 41. I think he reconsiders.”

Currently, Wawrinka is on course to re-enter the world’s top 100 for the first time in 18 months on Monday.

Indeed, the Swiss has produced multiple impressive performances during his supposed farewell season.

At the United Cup, he lost a narrow three-set match with Hubert Hurkacz, before reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

In Melbourne, he triumphed over qualifier Arthur Gea 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in a four-hour-and-33-minute battle.

Ultimately, fifth seed Taylor Fritz proved a step too far for Wawrinka – emotionally waving goodbye to the Australian Open crowd.

Co-host and former world No 11 Querrey agreed with Isner, but went further and stated that he is confident that Wawrinka will play into 2027, and won’t actively consider following through on his plan to retire at the end of the season.

“I am with you. I don’t even think he reconsiders. I think he just plays 2027.”

