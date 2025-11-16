Carlos Alcaraz is already the youngest male player to complete the Surface Slam, but the world No 1 is hoping to pick up another “youngest” award when he takes part in the 2026 Australian Open.

When Alcaraz won the 2024 French Open at the age of 21 years and 36 days, he bumped his hero Rafael Nadal from the top spot for the youngest men’s player to win a Grand Slam on the three different surfaces.

Tennis great Nadal was 22 years and seven months when he unlocked the achievement at the 2009 Australian Open with Mats Wilander (23 years and five months), Jimmy Connors (26 years and 8 days) and Roger Federer (27 years and nine months) completing the top five.

Having won two French Open, two Wimbledon and the US Open titles, Alcaraz is now just an Australian Open crown away from completing the Career Grand Slam.

He will be the first to admit that he is yet to truly crack the code at Melbourne Park as his best performances have been two quarter-final appearances, as last year he lost in the last eight against Alexander Zverev while in 2025 he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

Having won two majors in 2024 (French Open and Wimbledon) and two in 2025 (French Open and US Open), Alcaraz was asked by El Partidazo de COPE if he will be satisfied with winning just one Grand Slam next year?

“Yes, I would be satisfied. Obviously, I want more, but with one… For me the goal is not to win two or three, if they come, welcome, but the real goal is to at least have one,” he replied.

What about winning the Australian Open versus winning two other Grand Slams next year?

“Very good question… For next year? Australia.”

When asked even if it means sacrificing two for one, he replied: “Yes, Australia.”

If he does go on to win the 2026 Australian Open, he would top the list for the youngest men to win the Career Grand Slam with Nadal currently at No 1 as he completed the feat at the age of 24 years and 102 days.

But even if he fails to win next year’s season-opening Grand Slam, he will get another chance the following hyear as he will only turn 24 in May 2026.

Federer is currently second on the list as he was 27 when he achieved the feat, Djokovic and Andre Agassi were 29 while Rod Laver was 31-years-old when he won the Career Grand Slam.

Of course, Laver’s 1969 achievement not only saw him complete the Career Grand Slam, but he in fact completed the Calendar Slam as he won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open that year.