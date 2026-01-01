Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are both looking to win a seventh Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open, but they are also looking to achieve a unique milestone, in fact it, is so rare that they would be the first pair to pull it off.

Pole Swiatek won her maiden Wimbledon crown in 2025 after beating Amanda Anisimova in the final, while Alcaraz won two majors – the French Open and US Open – defeating Jannik Sinner in both showpiece matches.

With her victory on the grass at the All England Club, Swiatek completed the Surface Slam as she has four titles on the clay at Roland Garros and won the US Open on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in 2022.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has two Surface Slams as he has twice won titles at the French Open (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2025) and the US Open (2022 and 2025).

Both have one tournament missing from achieving the Career Grand Slam and that is the Australian Open.

For Swiatek, the 2026 edition of the season-opening major will give her a first opportunity to complete the feat while Alcaraz has missed out on the achievement at the start of the 2025 season.

If Swiatek and Alcaraz go on to win the Australian Open next year, it will be the first time that two players have completed the Career Grand Slam at the same event.

Of course, they won’t be the first to win all four majors as 11 players have already achieved that milestone in the Open Era wtih Rod Laver the first in 1969 and Novak Djokovic the most recent in 2016.

Laver remains the only man to win a Calendar Grand Slam since tennis became professional as he won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1969.

Billie Jean King became the second player to complete the Career Slam in 1972, as she finally won at Roland Garros while it would be another decade before another player joined the list with Chris Evert completing her feat at the 1982 Australian Open.

Martina Navratilova joined the party at the US Open 1983 before Steffi Graf went one better than Laver in 1988 as she won the Golden Slam as not only lifted trophies at the four Grand Slams, but also won gold in the singles at the Olympics.

When Andre Agassi won the 1999 French Open, he became the sixth player to win a Career Grand Slam and next was Serena Williams (Australian Open 2003), Roger Federer (French Open 2009), Rafael Nadal (US Open 2010), Maria Sharapova (French Open 2012) and Djokovic (French Open 2016).

Nadal currently holds the record as the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam as he was 24 at the 2010 US Open, but Alcaraz has an opportunity to surpass him as he will be 22 at the time of the Australian Open final next year

Graf, meanwhile, has the overall record as she was 19 when she won the 1988 US Open.

Jannik Sinner, of course, can also complete the Career Grand Slam in 2026, but he has to wait until the French Open as a Roland Garros crown is the only trophy missing from his resume.