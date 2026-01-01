The 2025 tennis season delivered plenty of drama, incredible storylines, and high-quality matches — particularly at the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Madison Keys stunned the tennis world with her epic run to the Australian Open title, before Coco Gauff captured her second major at the French Open, Iga Swiatek won a staggering sixth Slam at Wimbledon, and Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her US Open crown to win her fourth Grand Slam singles title.

It was a different story in the men’s game, with Jannik Sinner triumphing at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Carlos Alcaraz reigning at Roland Garros and the US Open — the dominant duo winning all four Slams between them for the second straight season.

With 2026 officially here and the new tennis season about to get underway, we predict who will win all four men’s singles and women’s singles Grand Slam titles in 2026.

Australian Open (Jan 18 – Feb 1)

Women’s singles: The margins are fine in the women’s game right now, and the likes of Swiatek, Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina, and Amanda Anisimova will all be in contention.

However, having reached three straight finals at the tournament, Sabalenka looks like a strong bet to regain the title she previously won in 2023 and 2024, earning revenge for her 2025 loss to Keys.

Men’s singles: Will the men’s singles draw merely be a case of seeing how Alcaraz and Sinner fare before meeting in the championship match? It would surprise no one if this is how the event panned out.

Alcaraz has Career Grand Slam pressure on his shoulders — and has to deal with his split from Juan Carlos Ferrero, alongside overcoming traditionally slow starts to the year. Having won the tournament in 2024 and 2025, Sinner looks primed for a ‘threepeat’ Down Under.

French Open (May 24 – Jun 7)

Women’s singles: The French Open provides fascinating scenarios in the women’s draw in 2026, with Gauff aiming to defend her title, Sabalenka looking to make amends for her final defeat, and Swiatek looking to regain the crown she has won four times previously.

Sabalenka and Gauff will be in contention once again, and definitely do not discount Anisimova — a semi-finalist at this tournament as a teenager in 2019 — but, after a strong second half of 2025, Swiatek looks ready to reign as the ‘Queen of Clay’ once again.

Men’s singles: The chances of a final as good as the one Alcaraz and Sinner produced at Roland Garros this year look unlikely, but it would surprise no one if there was a repeat winner.

With back-to-back French Open titles to his name, alongside 11 titles on the dirt in total, Alcaraz is conclusively the best clay-court player of the post-Nadal era, and is set to make it three in a row this June.

Wimbledon (Jun 29 – Jul 12)

Women’s singles: There have been no repeat winners of the women’s singles title at SW19 since Serena Williams in 2016, a streak that Swiatek will look to snap in 2026.

The Pole’s added aggression to her game should continue to sort the grass courts of the All England Club, but twelve months on from her heartbreaking final defeat to Swiatek, Anisimova will complete an epic turnaround to capture her first Grand Slam title.

Men’s singles: Sinner bounced back from French Open heartbreak to end Alcaraz’s two-year reign inside Centre Court last summer, and both men have games well-suited for grass.

Though Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton could be among the threats on this surface, Sinner and Alcaraz will likely remain far ahead of the field. In their second straight final at the tournament, Alcaraz will regain his title — and complete the ‘Channel Slam’ once again.

US Open (Aug 30 – Sep 13)

Women’s singles: Having lost the final in 2023 before back-to-back 2024 and 2025 triumphs, world No 1 Sabalenka will enter this as the favourite, though former champions Gauff and Swiatek will be hot on her heels.

The likes of Rybakina, Anisimova, Andreeva, and Jessica Pegula could well threaten, but — after solid improvement across 2026 — Gauff will win her third career Grand Slam singles title, and regain the home Slam she first won in 2023.

Men’s singles: Alcaraz and Sinner have split the US Open title the last two years, and while some players may be closer to them by September, it seems likely they will complete another major sweep this season.

Alcaraz produced career-best tennis to win the 2025 US Open, but Sinner gained revenge with victory at the ATP Finals later in the season, and his hard-court prowess will again see him match his Spanish rival on two majors apiece for the 2026 season.

