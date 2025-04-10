Despite withdrawing from the Billie Jean King Cup and Rouen Open, Emma Raducanu looks primed for a significant clay-court swing in 2025.

The Brit’s clay season in 2024 was rather truncated, ultimately not competing at the French Open – and instead turning her attention to the grass.

However, with Raducanu now back inside the top 50, all eyes are on how she could perform over the next few weeks.

Here, we look at how her clay results compare to her hard and grass court results – and estimate what we could see from the 22-year-old in the weeks to come.

Win percentage

Raducanu has played 18 matches on the surface as a professional and has won 1o of them – handing her a win percentage of 55.6%.

That is narrowly ahead of her 55.1% (43-35) record on hard courts, but behind her solid 61.1% (11-7) record on grass courts.

However, while she made her hard and grass court debuts in 2018, she did not play on clay until the first time until 2022.

There is a strong argument that we cannot fully judge just how good Raducanu can be on the dirt, considering she has still barely played on the surface.

Best victories

Having beaten Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula on grass and Emma Navarro on hard courts, clay remains the last surface on which she is yet to record a top-10 win.

However, her two matches against top-10 opposition on the surface have both come against Iga Swiatek – who is already a certified all-time great on clay.

By ranking, Raducanu’s best win on the dirt came against world No 23 Caroline Garcia in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last spring, beating the Frenchwoman 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

That was one of five top-50 wins on the surface for Raducanu, with her next best win by ranking being a 6-0, 7-5 triumph over world No 31 Linda Noskova in Stuttgart in 2024.

She has a 5-6 record against top 50 players on clay overall, a win rate of 45.6%.

In comparison, she has a 7-2 record (77.8%) against top 50 players on grass courts, and an even 19-19 record (50%) on hard courts.

Best results

Raducanu’s best clay court results have come in Stuttgart, where she is twice a quarter-finalist.

She defeated Storm Hunter and Tamara Korpatsch to reach her first quarter-final in 2022, when she was then beaten by Swiatek.

The Pole again beat Raducanu in the 2024 quarter-finals, after the Brit had sealed victories over Angelique Kerber and Noskova earlier in the tournament.

Raducanu has made just one French Open appearance – reaching the second round in 2022 – and retired injured in her sole Italian Open campaign, while holding a 2-2 record in Madrid.

On grass, she has twice reached the second week at Wimbledon, while few could forget her run to the US Open title on hard courts back in 2021.

What to expect in 2025?

Despite an early spate of withdrawals, Raducanu still looks primed for a big clay-court swing.

The 22-year-old is on the entry list for the Madrid Open, where she reached the third round on her event debut in 2022 – though then fell in round one in 2024, her final clay match of the season.

That should then be followed by just a second appearance at the Italian, where she will look for a first win – having retired injured versus Bianca Andreescu on her event debut in 2022.

All that builds up to Roland Garros, where she will be looking to play for the first time in 2022.

The entry list has not been confirmed yet but, as the world No 47, she is ranked more than higher enough to enter the tournament directly.

