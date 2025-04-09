Novak Djokovic already holds several ATP Masters 1000 records, but he has the chance to achieve yet another milestone in the category at the Monte Carlo Masters that will once again set him apart from his rivals.

Most Masters titles won? Check! Only man to achieve the Career Golden Masters? Check! Most Masters finals? Check! Most Masters titles won in a single season? Check!

Djokovic has done it all at this level as the Serbian has won a record 40 ATP 1000 titles – four more than Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer another eight adrift in third place – with his last title coming at the 2023 Paris Masters.

He has also reached 59 finals, most recently finishing runner-up to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open, with Nadal (53) and Federer (50) the only other players to reach 50 showpiece matches.

After completing his first Career Golden Masters (winning all nine ATP 1000 titles) in 2018 when he won the Cincinnati Open for the first time, Djokovic repeated the achievement two years later as he won a second title at the American event.

His impressive Masters 1000 CV includes seven Paris Masters titles, six at both the Miami Open and Italian Open, five at Indian Wells, four at the Canadian Open, four at the Shanghai Masters, three at the Madrid Open, three at the Cincinnati Open and two at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Ahead of the 2025 Monte Carlo event, he has made 133 main draw appearances at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and played just over 500 matches for a win-loss record of 414–92 (82%).

So which ATP Masters 1000 record is left?

Well, Djokovic is five wins away from completing a Career Golden Masters hat-trick (winning all nine titles at least three times). He has already won the other eight tournaments at least three times.

After beating Federer in straight sets in the 2018 Cincinnati final to complete the unique achievement, Djokovic said: “Definitely one of the most special moments in my career.

“Achievements, making history of the sport that I truly love is a great privilege and honour and something that I’ll be very proud of for the rest of my life.”

And seven years later he is still making history in tennis and many of his records are safe for the next few decades.

Djokovic’s current challengers are well adrift in terms of challenging his record for most ATP Masters titles as Alexander Zverev has won the most of the other active players as he sits on seven with Daniil Medvedev on six.

Carlos Alcaraz has won five Masters 1000 titles while world No 1 Jannik Sinner has four trophies to his name.

On top of that, most of the current stars have some way to go before completing one Career Golden Masters, let alone two, three or four.