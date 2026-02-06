Alex Eala’s campaign at the Abu Dhabi Open was impressive, but ultimately came to an end at the quarter-final stage on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was handed a tough test against world No 11 and second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, and, despite a strong showing, was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the Russian.

Eala’s campaign had started with an opening win against close friend Zeynep Sonmez in round one, with the Filipina producing one of her strongest performances of 2026 so far to seal victory.

That was then followed by a thrilling win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round, with the star battling from a double break down in the final set to seal victory.

Though her campaign is now over, there are significant positives to take — and the star has also earned considerable ranking points and prize money.

What prize money did Eala earn?

Significant prize money is on offer at the Abu Dhabi Open this year, with the women’s singles champion ultimately set to take home $185,500 at the WTA 500 event.

Merely by entering the event, Eala ensured herself of $13,005 in winnings, with that amount of prize money on offer in the opening round.

However, the Filipina’s win over Sonmez in her first match saw her reach the second round and guarantee at least $18,045 in prize money ahead of her match versus Sasnovich.

By defeating Sasnovich and ultimately reaching the quarter-final, the 20-year-old will take home a total prize money payout of $35,000.

What ranking points did Eala win?

Eala could have banked 500 ranking points had she lifted her first WTA title in Abu Dhabi, though the points she has earned will make a significant difference to her ranking.

Just one solitary ranking point is on offer in the opening round of the event, though her win over Sonmez saw her earn at least 60 points for reaching round two.

After defeating Sasnovich to ultimately reach the quarter-final, Eala will take home a total of 108 ranking points from her Abu Dhabi exploits.

Eala was already at a career-high of world No 45 in the WTA Rankings ahead of the WTA 500 event, but is now set to scale new heights following her run.

The Filipina is provisionally up six places to a new career-high of world No 39 in the WTA Live Rankings, with Eala looking primed for a top 40 debut when the rankings officially update next Monday.

She is now set to return to action at the Qatar Open in Doha, with the opening WTA 1000 event of the season starting on Sunday.

Eala has entered the main draw following the withdrawal of Veronika Kudermetova.

