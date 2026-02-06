Carlos Alcaraz has named his favourite of the four Grand Slam tournaments after his recent historic triumph at the Australian Open.

Last Sunday, Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam with victory in Melbourne, with the Spaniard beating Novak Djokovic in a four-set final.

The 22-year-old is just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam and is only the ninth man in tennis history to have won all four major events, while he has now won a staggering seven Grand Slam titles before turning 23.

Having now tasted success at all of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, Alcaraz is now well-placed to judge his favourite of tennis’ four biggest tournaments.

And, it seems that the world No 1 has a particular fondness for Wimbledon, and the hallowed lawns of the All England Club in SW19.

Speaking on golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s latest YouTube video, ‘Can I Break 50 with Carlos Alcaraz from the Front Tees?’, the Spaniard was asked directly about his favourite Grand Slam tournament.

He replied: “Wimbledon. Wimbledon is the one.

“You win just one Grand Slam, and it’s going to be Wimbledon. It’s the one that gives you the most status.”

Alcaraz is a two-time champion at Wimbledon, first lifting the title in 2023.

The Spaniard memorably beat four-time defending champion and tennis great Djokovic in a thrilling five-set battle to claim the title inside Centre Court for the first time — before beating the Serbian in straight sets to defend his title in 2024.

He then reached a third straight final and extended his Wimbledon win streak to 20 straight matches in 2025, though he was denied a hattrick of titles by Jannik Sinner in the final.

Elsewhere, Alcaraz is also a two-time US Open champion, lifting his first Grand Slam title at the event in 2022, before regaining the title in New York in 2025.

The Spaniard is also a two-time champion at the French Open, beating Alexander Zverev in a five-set final in 2024 before another five-set victory over Sinner in the 2025 final.

Alcaraz will look to win a third straight title at Roland Garros this May, with the Spaniard likely to be among the very leading contenders for the title once again.

Prior to 2026, the world No 1 had never traditionally performed well at the Australian Open, twice losing in the quarter-final.

