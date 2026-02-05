Jack Draper admitted he has been through a hugely challenging period as he finally made his return to action with an impressive Davis Cup win against Norway’s Viktor Durasovic in Oslo.

The British No 1 required just 59 minutes to wrap up a 6-2, 6-2 win and give Great Britain a flying start in the first qualifying round, with the match providing him with the perfect chance to make a controlled return to action after a 164-day absence.

Draper has had a series of false starts in his attempt to return from a serious arm injury, which saw him play just one match after Wimbledon in 2025.

He was forced to pull out of the Australian Open last month, but felt he was ready to return for Davis Cup duty and he looked in impressive form as he was far too good for an outclassed Durasovic.

Draper could have been facing Casper Ruud in this match, but he was spared that testing challenge as the Norway No 1 pulled out of the tie to spend time with his wife and newly born child.

More Tennis News

Jack Draper skipping Australian Open was ‘smart decision’ – leading injury expert ahead of Brit’s comeback

Jack Draper facing huge rankings and financial setback after Australian Open announcement

That ensured Draper has a straightforward return to action and he admitted the last few months have been hard for him.

“It’s been a really difficult time since I’ve been away from the sport,” he said. “I knew I had to keep on practising my hardest and learn about myself. That’s the hard work no-one sees. When I come back, hopefully I am able to play some top tennis again.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to compete, but I’ve stayed in a good place

“I’ve stayed in a good place, although it’s been tricky with a lot of dark moments and a lot of tough times, but that’s the sport I signed up for,lots of tough times. You’re always learning, always growing. I’m happy to be back playing again.

“I just missed the buzz of competing, to be honest. I missed the thrill of playing in front of people, against great players and that winning feeling you can’t replicate in training. It’s going to feel great to get back out there again.

“I think last year definitely started off amazingly well. The second half was extremely challenging, but I took a lot of belief and confidence from the first half of the year and what I achieved. I’ve kept that in mind and I want to be competing right at the top of the game.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge and a journey to get back to where I was, just because I’ve been out for such a long time. At the same time I’m constantly getting better and I’m constantly improving still. I hope I get to show that sooner more than later.”

Draper is now expected to play in next week’s ATP 500 event in Rotterdam after this successful comeback, with his defence of the Indian Wells title on his agenda next month, where he will be defending 1,000 ATP Ranking points.

READ NEXT: Rotterdam Open entry list, prize money, ranking points, key dates: Who is playing after Alcaraz & Zverev withdrew?