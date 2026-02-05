Novak Djokovic fans were back in full voice as their hero pulled off a sensational win against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion reopening the debate over the best eras in tennis with his five-set triumph.

Djokovic stunned the tennis world as he beat two-time defending champion Sinner in Melbourne, with his victory inspiring his supporters to suggest that any talk that Sinner and his young rival Carlos Alcaraz have taken tennis to the next level over the last couple of years can now be banished.

Alcaraz’s win in the final against Djokovic highlighted how tough it is to beat the top two men in the ATP Rankings back-to-back, with experienced coach Patrick Mouratoglou suggesting Djokovic’s win against Sinner didn’t provide an answer to the discussion over the levels being reached by the new ‘Big 2’ in men’s tennis.

Mouratoglou, who was a former coach of Serena Williams and Holger Rune, gave his verdict in his latest post on LinkedIn.

More Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of another Grand Slam final in 2026 dismissed by former world No 8

Carlos Alcaraz asked if he is already at same level as Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

“One match. One result. And suddenly, a big conclusion,” wrote Mouratoglou.

“After Novak Djokovic’s victory over Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal, many of you said: “This proves the Big 3 were better than Alcaraz and Sinner.”

“I disagree; that’s a short view. First, you cannot take one match and turn it into a rule. Before that semifinal, Jannik had won five matches in a row against Novak. That didn’t suddenly disappear because of one result.

“Tennis-wise, I stand by what I’ve said for the last two to three years. Jannik is superior to Novak today in pure tennis terms. He moves faster. He hits harder. He takes the ball earlier. He serves better.

“Look at the numbers from that match: 75 per-cent first serves in, 80 per-cent points won behind the first serve, 52 per-cent behind the second. Jannik plays a more modern version of tennis than Novak.”

Mouratoglou went on to highlight why Djokovic beat Sinner, as he suggested the Serbian’s mental strength was his trump card.

“So why did Novak win? Because Novak is the greatest competitor in the history of tennis,” added Mouratoglou.

“And that’s what has built his entire career. In this match, the difference was not tennis level, it was big points. Novak won 42 pressure points. Jannik, only 23. And, actually Jannik won 12 more points overall in the match… and still lost.

“That’s tennis. You can not have the weapons for one match and still win it if you dominate the moments that matter most. That’s what makes tennis so complex, and so fascinating.

“Jannik was far from his best level, and yet, on that day, he would have beaten the vast majority of top players. Novak was simply better where it counted most.

“So no, this match does not prove the Big 3 were better than Alcaraz and Sinner. It proves something else: tennis is not only about weapons. It’s about mindset, tactics, and mastering pressure.”

READ NEXT: ATP Rankings: How many points will Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev drop in February?