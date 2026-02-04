The Alex Eala phenomenon continues to take the WTA Tour by storm at each event she enters and the rising star is taking her stardom in her stride.

The Filipina made her top-level breakthrough just under a year ago at the Miami Open when she reached the semi-final of the WTA 1000 event with wins over Grand Slam winners Jeļena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek before losing against Jessica Pegula.

She achieved several historic milestones on the back of that run as she was the first Filipina to beat a major champion in the Open Era, the first from the Philippines to reach the semi-final of a WTA 1000 tournament and the first Filipino player to reach the top 100 of the WTA Rankings.

Later in the year, she became the first Filipina to win a Grand Slam singles match when she reached the second round of the US Open and she went on to crack the top 50 later in the year.

In an interview with The National, Eala said: “Obviously the Miami run was quite sudden, but after that, I took it step by step and nothing came really in a big wave.

“So I eased into certain changes that came with being in the top 100 and I think it’s a similar story for the start of this season, with the people and just the exposure I’m getting.

“So I try to take it step by step. I try to remind myself that work is work and all of this wouldn’t be possible if I didn’t work hard.”

Her achievements have increased tennis interest in the Philippines and she is now one of the most popular sporting stars from the Asian country.

And the Filipinos were out in force for her Australian Open main draw debut this year with long queues outside Court 6 for her match against Alycia Parks.

“There was a lot of commotion in Australia about the attendance in my match,” the world No 45 said.

“It was very unexpected for me, I’d never seen a line so long for my match, although I had played in a bigger court, so I don’t know how that compares. But either way it was such a great experience and it just goes to show how much tennis is growing in my country. I think that’s a reflection of it and I’m so proud of that.”

The fact that Eala is determined to keep grounded despite her success is certainly a testament to the foundations that were laid not only be her parents, but also at the esteemed Rafa Nadal Academy.

She spent most of her teenage years at the Mallorca facility and, of course, there are advantages to being part of the academy that belongs to the great Rafael Nadal.

One of those perks took place last year as Eala played a practice match against the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

“It was crazy,” she said with a big grin on her face. “It was my first time ever hitting with him and I was so nervous and it was definitely physically demanding for me. I mean he was off court for like a year and I’ve been training strong and I feel like, man I was so far.

“But it was just such a great experience to really absorb all that knowledge. Just to say that you hit with Rafa, it’s insane, but I feel so lucky and so blessed.”

She had attended many speeches from Nadal at the academy, and there is one common theme: “Rafa says a lot in his speeches that it’s important to surround yourself with good people and I really think that this is such a great piece of advice.

“And he’s told me other stuff about my game, but that’s what stood out the most.”