Former WTA Tour star Anna Chakvetadze has identified the differences between the current generation of women’s tennis — led by Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff — and the era she competed in.

Having turned pro in 2003 and retired in 2013 — at the age of just 26 due to injuries — Chakvetadze’s stellar career took place during a strong period in the women’s game.

The Russian won eight WTA Tour titles and peaked at fifth in the rankings, while she reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2007 — a career-best year that she ended as the world No 6.

During her prime years in the mid to late 2000s, Chakvetadze faced Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Justine Henin, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Davenport and Amelie Mauresmo — all of whom reached world No 1 and won multiple Grand Slam titles.

Chakvetadze also played Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Jankovic, Dinara Safina, Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber — who would all top the rankings in their careers.

In addition, she took on Svetlana Kuznetsova, Anastasia Myskina, Petra Kvitova, Vera Zvonareva and Agnieszka Radwanska — players who peaked at world No 2.

Exclusive Interviews

Former world No 5 who beat Serena Williams gives verdict on icon’s potential comeback

Marcos Baghdatis agrees with Alcaraz & Swiatek on tennis schedule – but ‘hates’ players complaining about it

Who have been the standout WTA players so far this decade?

Since 2020, six women have won multiple Grand Slam singles titles: Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff.

Barty, Swiatek and Sabalenka are the only WTA players to reach world No 1 so far this decade, with Osaka having occupied top spot in 2019.

Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff are currently first, second and third in the WTA Rankings, with the leading trio having each won one major in 2025, while Madison Keys won the Australian Open.

Swiatek leads the way with six Grand Slam titles, while Sabalenka has four and Gauff has two.

What did Anna Chakvetadze say about the current WTA generation?

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Chakvetadze how she compares the current WTA Tour to the era she played in, and whether women’s tennis has improved.

“I feel that today’s WTA Tour has become more even overall,” the former world No 5 said.

“Of course, there are players who clearly stand out because of their physical qualities and athleticism — Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are all outstanding and very interesting players to watch.

“But in general, the tour feels more balanced than before. At the same time, I would say it has become a bit less diverse in terms of playing styles compared to my era. Has it become more physical? Possibly. But above all, it feels more even.

“Personally, I would love to see more creative players again — more variety in styles and more individuality on tour.”

READ NEXT: Where will Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys start 2026 season?

