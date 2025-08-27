Novak Djokovic returns to US Open action on Wednesday, and faces a familiar challenge to his round one match.

Djokovic, searching for his fifth US Open title, was up against a rising US star in his opener, eventually seeing off Learner Tien in straight sets despite physical concerns.

Now, the 38-year-old will face another American young gun in the form of Zachary Svajda, a 22-year-old Californian through to the second round of a Grand Slam for only the second time.

In recent months, Svajda has faced the toughest of challenges off the court, making his New York run all the more admirable.

Who is Zachary Svajda?

Born in November 2002 in La Jolla, California, Svajda was long recognised as one of the hottest prospects in US men’s tennis.

Aged 16, he won the USTA Boys 18s National Championship in 2019, earning himself a wildcard into the main draw of the US Open that year, falling to Donald Young.

After the tournament was cancelled in 2020, Svajda defended his title in 2021 – beating Ben Shelton in the final – and once again received a wildcard into the main draw.

The 2021 US Open saw him pick up his first Grand Slam main-draw match win, beating Marco Cecchinato in round one before a four-set loss to future world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic makes admission about his records as he offers advice to younger generation

Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach reveals which of Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner is more similar to the Serb

After losing in US Open qualifying in 2022, Svajda qualified for the main draw in 2023 and was awarded a wildcard in 2024, though he was beaten in round one on both occasions.

However, he has impressively returned to round two in New York this year.

The world No 145 did not drop a set throughout his three qualifying matches, the 22nd seed beating August Holmgren, Beibit Zhukayev, and Marc-Andrea Hüsler to reach the main draw.

And his flawless run continued in fine style in the opening round of the main draw, the 22-year-old beating fellow qualifier Zsombor Piros to book a meeting with Djokovic.

Across his career, Svajda has won six ATP Challenger Tour titles, including significant victories in Newport and Lexington last month.

He has a career-high ranking of world No 102, achieved in August 2024.

Dad’s cancer battle

Svajda’s early career was inspired by his father, Tom, who has been a tennis coach in San Diego for two decades.

However, Tom was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in July 2024, with a fundraiser exhibition featuring the likes of James Blake and Brandon Nakashima held last December.

Approaching the best form of his career at the time, his father’s diagnosis had a significant impact on Svajda.

Speaking to the ATP Tour after his triumph at the Hall of Fame Open in July, the 22-year-old admitted it hadn’t been easy competing over the past year.

He said: “It’s been a tough 12 months for me.

“I haven’t won many matches at all. Not just because of my dad, but you know that has a lot to do with it, just off-court stuff. It felt really good just getting this title and playing for him.

“He’s fighting unbelievably hard. I see it when I’m with him in person or when I’m on the phone, he’s always taking some medication at the right time and he’s going in for the treatments.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through. And he’s also doing it all while he’s not feeling good at all. It made me think: ‘You fighting really helps me’.”

Svajda will be a significant underdog when he steps onto the Arthur Ashe Court to face Djokovic on Wednesday, a first meeting between two players separated by 15 years in age and 138 places in the ATP Rankings.

But the American will take confidence from his run so far, and will be acutely aware that some things are more important than a tennis match.

Read Next: Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala seal rankings breakthroughs as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic power on – US Open predictions