Goran Ivanisevic has identified family as a key factor in the success of both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner while also revealing which of the duo is more similar to Novak Djokovic.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the top two players in the ATP Rankings by a comfortable margin having distanced themselves from the chasing pack this season.

The pair met each other in the finals at the previous four tournaments they entered: Cincinnati, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Italian Open. They are the strong favourites to face off again in the championship match at the 2025 US Open. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 9-5.

Since the start of 2024, Sinner and Alcaraz have won the last seven Grand Slam titles between them. Alcaraz has won five majors in total, while Sinner has secured four.

In an interview with First & Red, Ivanisevic was asked what makes Alcaraz and Sinner so good.

“They are two completely different players,” said the 2001 Wimbledon winner and former world No 2.

“I think they have extremely normal families. In tennis, I never saw more crazier families; everybody interrupting and it’s not easy for the players.

“These two people, they have unbelievable [families]. Sinner’s father didn’t even come to watch Roland Garros because he was working. Alcaraz’s mother and father are the two nicest people I ever met in my life.

“And they are so nice. Alcaraz is playing, he is like a little kid in the park, he’s enjoying, he’s laughing. It’s beautiful to watch.

“Jannik is more like Novak. He’s an ungraded Novak and their play — it is similar. When Sinner grabs you, you are done. Alcaraz plays with you, and then it can go out and then it comes back.

“But their environment is normal. Tennis is a process, you never know when good things are gonna happen. And that’s why, in my opinion, these two guys are gonna be one and two for the next 10 years, maybe 15.

“I don’t know who is gonna be one, who is gonna be two, who is gonna win more Grand Slams.”

Ivanisevic coached Djokovic between 2019 and 2024 and helped the tennis icon win nine of his 24 Grand Slams.

