The US Open is a tournament used to showcase the greatest stars in tennis, and few have shone as brightly as Taylor Townsend in 2025.

Home favourite Townsend was unseeded in the draw this year but has become one of the most talked about players of the event, and now finds herself as one of only 16 women still standing in New York.

The 29-year-old attracted global headlines after an astonishing outburst from 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko following their second-round clash, an incident in which the Latvian apologised for on Saturday.

Townsend would have been relieved to have finally put that behind her when she returned for round three action, and picked up an even bigger win — downing fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

As she prepares to compete in week two of a Grand Slam singles event for just the second time in her career, we look at what the American has so far earned for her efforts in New York.

Ranking points

After reaching a career-high of world No 46 last summer, Townsend plummeted down the WTA Rankings after failing to defend her quarter-final points from the 2024 Canadian Open.

Despite rising to doubles world No 1 this summer, the 29-year-old had dropped down to world No 139 ahead of the US Open, though she is now guaranteed a significant surge.

By reaching the fourth round of her home major, Townsend has earned 240 ranking points this week, up from the 70 points she earned for reaching round two back in 2024.

Provisionally increasing her points total by 170 as things stand, the American is currently projected to leap 28 places up to world No 111 post-tournament.

If Townsend were to beat Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round on Sunday, that would earn her 430 ranking points.

That would propel the 29-year-old back into the top 100, with an approximate ranking of world No 85 in the WTA Live Rankings.

Prize money

The US Open has significantly increased the tournament prize money in 2025, and Townsend is among the players set to benefit.

Even by entering the main draw, she was guaranteed to earn the $110,000 available for players in round one, though her opening victory over Antonia Ruzic saw her move to $154,000 for round two.

Victory over Ostapenko at the stage saw Townsend move up to $237,000 in singles prize money for the tournament, though she surged even further by defeating Andreeva in round three.

By reaching the fourth round, she has guaranteed herself a minimum of $400,000 in prize money for her singles campaign.

That is a substantial increase on the $280,000 Townsend won for reaching the fourth round of the US Open in 2019, the only previous time she reached the second week of a Grand Slam singles event.

Victory over Krejcikova would see her reach a first major singles quarter-final, and earn her $660,000 in singles prize money for the tournament.

