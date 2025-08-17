The prize money for the US Open mixed doubles competition has been revealed and it won’t just be the winners who enjoy a windfall from the new-look tournament.

There has been plenty of controversy around an event that is an invitation-only competition, amid widespread suggestions that the winners should not be presented with a Grand Slam title.

Doubles specialists are missing out on a payday for an event that could have helped to fund their careers, but US Open chiefs will argue the event is shining a spotlight on a mixed doubles competition that often gets minimal attention.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu’s partnership has been one of the most talked about in the build-up to the tournament, with world No 1 Jannik Sinner a possible absentee after his partner Emma Navarro pulled out.

Britain’s Jack Draper has been paired with Jessica Pegula after their partners pulled out, with the predicted withdrawals from what is essentially an exhibition event now flowing.

Most of the teams will never have played together before, but the prize money on offer confirms this will be a highly lucrative two-day event when it gets underway on Tuesday.

As has been widely promoted, the winning team will be handed $1million in prize money, but the cash will also flow down to teams that fail to perform in the quick-fire event.

The runners-up will collect $400,000 to share between them, while semi-finalists are in line for $200,000.

Quarter-finalists will take home $100,000 and teams that lose in the opening round will be handed $20,000.

The format of the competition has also been a point of controversy, with best-of-three-set matches played over just four games, with a deciding point at deuce and a tie-breaker if the scores are level at 4-4.

The final will be played over a conventional three sets, with six games required to win and a tie-break to decide the outcome if the scores reach 6-6.

With the competition being played over just two days and starting on Tuesday, there must be a prospect of high-profile withdrawals due to players still playing in the Cincinnati Masters until Monday.

Defending US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori and current women’s doubles world No 1 Taylor Townsend are among the players competing and they will probably have the best chance of success against players who are not used to playing doubles and especially mixed doubles.

Yet players like men’s world No 1 Lloyd Glasspool and his partner Julian Cash have not been handed an invite to play, which is a point of contention.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, the coach of Cash suggested this event does not deserve to be the US Open mixed doubles event, even though he admits it will be entertaining to watch.

“This exhibition event will be great fun, but it is not a Grand Slam and it shouldn’t be viewed as such,” said Fulcher, who is Cash’s coach.“It’s not just about the prize money and more about removing a mixed doubles Grand Slam opportunity.

“My own personal view, it is all just posturing at the moment and I will be fascinated to see how many of those 16 pairings that were announced a few weeks ago will turn up and play.

“I’d be very, very surprised if a lot of those pairs end up taking to the court and the only reason they would release that list is to get everyone talking about it.

“It’s almost like they have put their names down, but there is no obligation to play.

“For me, the best doubles pairing on that list they released is Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori and it will be interesting to see if some doubles players who end up playing if the singles players drop out.

“I’m a fan of innovation and trying to bring new things into tennis, but I don’t agree with calling it a Grand Slam event.”

With Sinner set to play Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Masters final on Monday, there must be big doubts over the stars of men’s tennis playing in the US Open doubles event.

US Open Mixed Doubles draw

Draper & Pegula vs Raducanu & Alcaraz

Djokovic & Danilovic vs Andreeva & Medvedev

Swiatek & Ruud vs Keys & Tiafoe

Osaka & Monfils vs McNally & Musetti

Siniakova & Sinner vs Bencic & Zverev

Townsend & Shelton vs Anisimova & Rune

Williams & Opelka vs Muchova & Rublev

Errani & Vavassori vs Rybakina & Fritz

