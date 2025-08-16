The Cincinnati Open has brought mixed fortunes for Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, but how have the WTA Rankings been affected?

With the Cincinnati semi-finals set, three women’s singles matches remain at the WTA 1000 event, with Swiatek taking on Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini facing Veronika Kudermetova.

Here, we look at who could be the big winners and losers when the WTA Rankings are updated next week.

WTA Top 10 at start of Cincinnati

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 12,010

2. Coco Gauff, United States – 7,669

3. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 6,933

4. Jessica Pegula, United States – 5,488

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,958

6. Madison Keys, United States – 4,579

7. Zheng Qinwen, China – 4,553

8. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 3,834

9. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 3,586

10. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 3,283

Sabalenka‘s 4,341-point lead at the top of the ranking meant her world No 1 status was safe regardless of results in Cincinnati.

However, Sabalenka will drop 785 points after her quarter-final exit because she was the reigning champion.

World No 2 Gauff has cut the gap between her and the Belarusian to 3,351 points after increasing her points tally by 205 having reached the last eight.

WTA Top 10 in Live Rankings (as of August 16, 2025)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225

2. Coco Gauff, United States – 7,874

3. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 7,323/7,583/7,933

4. Jessica Pegula, United States – 4,903

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,733

6. Madison Keys, United States – 4,689

7. Zheng Qinwen, China – 4,433

8. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 3,859

9. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 3,856/4,116/4,466

10. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 3,663

Swiatek‘s run to the semi-finals has improved her total by 390 points to 7,323, and the Polish star can replace Gauff as the world No 2 if she lifts the title.

Jessica Pegula will remain in fourth place, but she is set to drop 585 points after a third round defeat, having been a runner-up in 2024.

Mirra Andreeva is set to lose 215 points after missing the tournament through injury, but she will retain the world No 5 position.

Madison Keys’ last 16 result increased her points total by 110, and the American will still be ranked sixth when the rankings update.

Zheng Qinwen was absent in Cincinnati as she is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery, and the Chinese star will drop 120 points. Amanda Anisimova, the world No 8, has improved her tally by 25 points after a third round loss.

Paolini remains ninth in the live rankings after making the last four, but she could climb to seventh if she wins Cincinnati. Rybakina, meanwhile, sits 10th and has the chance to jump to eighth spot by securing the title.

The Winners

Karolina Muchova is up two places to 12th after a third round result. Ekaterina Alexandrova’s last 16 run has lifted her two spots to a projected new career-high of 14th.

Kudermetova’s run to the last four has seen her surge from 36th to 26th, and it could get better if she progresses to the title match.

Emma Raducanu has moved from 39th to 35th, which has given her a chance of being seeded at the US Open.

Former world No 2 Barbora Krejcikova is +19 to 61st in the live rankings after reaching the fourth round.

Iva Jovic and Aoi Ito are both +12 to projected new career-high rankings of 76 and 82 respectively.

Varvara Gracheva’s surprise quarter-final showing has taken her from 103rd to 83rd.

The Losers

Paula Badosa is down from 12th to 16th after missing Cincinnati due to her ongoing back injury.

Leylah Fernandez has dropped from 26th to 33rd after an opening round defeat.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has suffered an 11-place slide to world No 44 after losing in the opening round.

Elina Avanesyan, who is out of action, has fallen 29 places to world No 98 after reaching the third round last year.

