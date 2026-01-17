After making waves as the first 2000s-born WTA player to win a tour-level title back in 2018, Olga Danilovic has established herself on tour in recent years.

Inspired by the success of compatriot Novak Djokovic, Serbian star Danilovic has won two WTA Tour titles during her career and reached a career-high of 32nd in the world in 2025, alongside progressing to the second week of both the French Open and Australian Open during her career.

Now back in Melbourne, Danilovic’s opening-round match is likely to attract a significant amount of attention, with the 24-year-old taking on Venus Williams in what is the American’s record-extending 94th Grand Slam main draw appearance.

And, as she looks to defeat an all-time great of the sport, Danilovic will have support from afar in the form of her long-time partner — none other than footballer Jan Oblak.

Who is Jan Oblak?

Football fans will be more than aware of Oblak’s success, with the 33-year-old Slovenian one of the leading goalkeepers of his generation.

Oblak’s career started in Slovenia with Olimpija Ljubljana, before he moved to Benfica in 2010.

Though he was part of the Benefica team that won the Primeira Liga — the Portuguese league title — in 2014, Oblak never established himself as a first-team regular and was often loaned out during his time at the club.

That led to his 2014 move to Atletico Madrid, and he has stayed at the Spanish club ever since — with a significant level of success.

Oblak helped Atletico lift the La Liga title in 2021, and was also part of the team that won the 2018 Europa League, the 2018 Super Cup, and finished as Champions League runner-up in 2016.

He has won the Zamora Trophy — an award for La Liga’s best goalkeeper — a record six times, and has now spent over 10 seasons as Atletico’s first-choice keeper.

Oblak has also represented Slovenia on 82 separate occasions, captaining his country during EURO 2024.

Oblak and Danilovic’s relationship

Rumours that Danilovic and Oblak were dating first emerged in 2023, and were later confirmed by the Serbian tennis star in an interview later that year.

The pair have since repeatedly appeared in each other’s social media posts, with Danilovic most recently posting pictures of the two celebrating New Year’s Eve together, while previously accompanying Oblak to receive his most recent Zamora Trophy.

Oblak has also supported Danilovic during her matches in the past, and was in her player box when she faced world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka inside Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open last June.

