Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has the most to lose at the Miami Open in terms of ranking points while the likes of Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Alex Eala will also be under pressure.

Fresh from winning the Indian Wells Open with a three-set victory over Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka heads to Florida to defend her WTA 1000 title following her dominant run in 2025 when she won the tournament without dropping a set.

The four-time Grand Slam winner Danielle Collins, Zheng Qinwen and Paolini to reach the final before seeing off Pegula in the showpiece match with her reward not only a shiny trophy and a big prize cheque, but also 1,000 ranking points.

She will thus defend those 1,000 points in the next fortnight and anything but another title run will result in a drop in points, giving those behind her an opportunity to close the gap if they go further than her.

In case you didn’t know, the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system for the rankings and players have to defend points from their 18 best tournaments.

WTA News

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In most cases, players defend points from the same event a year go, but if they didn’t compete at the previous edition, they defend the points they earned from a tournament that took place at the same time – even at the WTA Challenger Tour or ITF level.

In certain cases, players don’t defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago, but their 18th-best result is used for the rankings.

Points Selected Players Are Defending At Miami Open

Iga Swiatek – 215 points

The reigning Wimbledon champion will be the second seed at Miami despite dropping to No 3 in the rankings as the seedings are based on March 2.

The Pole reached the quarter-final last year before she was upset by youngster Alex Eala.

Elena Rybakina – 65 points

New world No 2 Rybakina has basically a free hit, as although she reached the round of 16 last year, which earned her 120 points, she will only defend 65 points as she is substituting her next best result as it is higher than the Miami result.

And here’s another catch, she is also guaranteed to earn those 65 points back.

Coco Gauff – 120

The American remains under pressure over the American No 1 ranking, but there is a big of good news (see below).

Gauff was beaten in the fourth round last year and she is under an injury cloud this time around as she retired with an arm injury during the Indian Wells Open.

Jessica Pegula – 650

Pegula finished runner-up to Sabalenka a year ago so she will need to make the final again or win the title if she is to finish the tournament with a positive points earned total.

She will slip down a spot once the points come off at the start of the tournament.

Amanda Anisimova – 120

The American will move to No 6 above Pegula in the Live Rankings at the start of the Miami Open.

Jasmine Paolini – 390

A semi-finalist 12 months ago, Paolini needs another deep run to stay within touching distance of those in front of her, although she has a decent gap to those behind her.

Victoria Mboko – 35

The rising Canadian star earned a wildcard last year and reached the second round before she was beaten by Paula Badosa, but she is one of the players to beat this time around as she is up to No 9 in the rankings and one of the form players on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu – 215

The British No 1 was unseeded a year ago and upset Emma Navarro (No 8) and Anisimova (No 17) to reach her maiden WTA 1000 quarter-final before losing against Pegula in three sets.

Raducanu has a chance to crack the top 20 if she reaches the business end of the tournament.

Alex Eala – 390

The Filipina star climbed to a new high of No 29 on the WTA Rankings on Monday, but she is in danger of slipping down again if she loses early in Miami.

Last year, she beat Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Swiatek to reach the semis before Pegula ended her run.