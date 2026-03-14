A trio of highly decorated Czech WTA Tour stars have joined the list of players to withdraw from the upcoming 2026 Miami Open.

By Thursday, eight players had pulled out of the Miami Open across both the women’s and men’s singles tournaments, and that number has now grown to 13.

A former world No 1 and two Grand Slam champions are among the five ex-top 10 WTA players that make up the latest cohort of withdrawals.

The first leg of the US Sunshine Double in Indian Wells will draw to a close with the singles finals on Sunday.

Before the Indian Wells Open singles draws were made, a total of 17 stars withdrew across both events before two more pulled out before their opening matches.

Main draw action at the combined WTA/ATP 1000 event in Miami will get underway on Tuesday 17 March after the qualifying matches are completed. The prestigious tournament, which is staged at the Hard Rock Stadium, will conclude on Sunday 29 March.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jakub Mensik are the reigning Miami Open singles champions, with the duo having each claimed their maiden title at the event last year.

Tennis News

Sinner backed to end Alcaraz streak, Sabalenka’s message, Eala a big winner – Indian Wells Open roundup

Miami Open: Wildcards confirmed as Venus Williams headlines 13-strong list

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

WTA Miami Open withdrawal list

Lois Boisson, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan had all ruled themselves out of the Miami Open at the start of the week.

Boisson, the world No 37, has not played since September due to injury, and she remains the highest-ranked woman to pull out.

Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova have since taken the number of women’s singles withdrawals to eight.

Krejcikova is a former world No 2 and two-time Grand Slam winner, while Vondrousova is a former world No 6 who won Wimbledon in 2023. Another Czech star, Pliskova, is a former world No 1 and two-time major runner-up.

Kasatkina and Kudermetova have reached career-high ranking positions of eighth and ninth respectively.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Katie Boulter

(world No 37) – replaced by Katie Boulter Marketa Vondrousova (world No 46) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 46) – replaced by Julia Grabher Barbora Krejcikova (world No 53) – replaced by Simona Waltert

(world No 53) – replaced by Simona Waltert Veronika Kudermetova (world No 56) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva

(world No 56) – replaced by Yulia Putintseva Daria Kasatkina (world No 60) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse

(world No 60) – replaced by Elena-Gabriela Ruse Oleksandra Oliynykova (world No 73) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 73) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Karolina Pliskova (world No 261) – replaced by Alycia Parks

(world No 261) – replaced by Alycia Parks Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Anastasia Potapova

ATP Miami Open withdrawal list

Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Jaume Munar all pulled out of the Miami Open well before the start of the event having also missed the Masters tournament in Indian Wells.

Rune and Griekspoor were projected to be among the seeded players in Miami had they featured.

By Thursday, world No 61 Lorenzo Sonego and 261st-ranked Jerry Shang had taken the number of withdrawals from the men’s singles event to five. No other men have withdrawn since then.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

(world No 18) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 25) – replaced by James Duckworth Jaume Munar (world No 36) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 36) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Lorenzo Sonego (world No 61) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic

(world No 61) – replaced by Miomir Kecmanovic Jerry Shang (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by James Duckworth

READ NEXT: 2026 Miami Open: What prize money and ranking points will be on offer?

