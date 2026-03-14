Saturday’s news from the 2026 Indian Wells Open includes Jannik Sinner being backed to end Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak and Aryna Sabalenka making a clear statement.

We also have news of the winners and losers from Indian Wells from a WTA Rankings perspective, featuring Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva and Alex Eala.

Here is our latest round-up of the biggest headlines from Indian Wells and elsewhere in the tennis world.

Sinner backed to beat Alcaraz in Indian Wells final

Alcaraz and Sinner are each one win away from setting up a blockbuster Indian Wells final, which would be their first match of 2026.

In the semi-finals, world No 1 Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev, while second-ranked Sinner will meet Alexander Zverev.

Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has predicted that Sinner will beat Alcaraz in the championship match — an outcome that would end the Spaniard’s unbeaten start to 2026.

Read more: Jannik Sinner faces a crucial moment that could define Carlos Alcaraz rivalry

Rybakina, Swiatek and Eala among the WTA Rankings Winners & Losers from Indian Wells

Rybakina is through to the Indian Wells final, and she is set to climb to a new career-high ranking of world No 2, with Swiatek — who exited in the quarter-finals — dropping to third.

Eala is another big WTA Rankings winner from Indian Wells as she is set to climb four places to her new best position of 28th after reaching the fourth round.

Andreeva, meanwhile, will drop from eighth to 10th place after her title defence ended with a surprise third round defeat.

Read more: WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Indian Wells Open: Rybakina overtakes Swiatek with Eala +4, Gibson +45

Sabalenka makes a statement ahead of Rybakina final showdown

Sabalenka and Rybakina will face off in the Indian Wells final in a rematch of the 2026 Australian Open championship match.

World No 1 Sabalenka lost to Rybakina in Melbourne after leading 3-1 in the final set — her sixth defeat in her last 10 finals.

The Belarusian has asserted that she is “so done” with losing in big finals before her latest opportunity to claim a prestigious prize.

Read more: Aryna Sabalenka ‘so done with losing big finals’ ahead of Elena Rybakina Indian Wells showdown



Tim Henman says tennis does not ‘need’ five-set women’s matches

Craig Tiley, the former Tennis Australia CEO who recently joined the United States Tennis Association, sparked debate when he called for best-of-five set matches to be introduced in women’s singles at Grand Slams.

Former world No 4 Tim Henman made his position on the topic clear in an exclusive interview with Tennis 365.

“I wouldn’t think we need to do this, from a history and tradition standpoint,” Henman said. “The Grand Slams are working just fine. ”

Read more: Tim Henman gives his verdict on female players competing in five-set matches at Grand Slams



Miami Open News

Indian Wells will conclude with the singles finals on Sunday, and the second leg of the Sunshine Double will get underway in Miami on Tuesday.

Here is our latest coverage of the Miami Open:

Miami Open withdrawal list: 8 players out, will Novak Djokovic play after Indian Wells exit?

Miami Open: Wildcards confirmed as Venus Williams headlines 13-strong list

2026 Miami Open: What prize money and ranking points will be on offer?

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