Jack Draper has shared a short message on social media to reflect on his campaign at the 2026 Indian Wells Masters after his title defence came to an end.

The British star’s nine-match winning streak in Indian Wells ended with a 6-1, 7-5 quarter-final loss to world No 11 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Draper‘s defeat came less than 24 hours after his thrilling three-set victory over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a fourth round match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

The 24-year-old also overcame Francisco Cerundolo and Roberto Bautista Agut during his run in Tennis Paradise.

In 2025 Draper, won the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, which remains the biggest title of his career to date.

Draper is still in the early stages of a comeback from a bone stress injury in his left arm — which forced him to end his 2025 season in August.

He returned after almost six months out to win a Davis Cup match on 5 February before making his ATP Tour return at the Dubai Championships later that month. Draper had played just three matches since last year’s US Open before his arrival in Indian Wells.

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In a post on Instagram, Draper expressed his appreciation for the support he received at what he described as a “special” tournament.

“Proper special event this one @bnpparibasopen,” wrote the former world No 4.

“Grateful for all the support !! Keep [running emoji].”

The world No 14 is set to drop out of the top 20 when the ATP Rankings update next week due to the points he will drop from his Indian Wells title win last year.

Draper will next compete at the Miami Open, which is the second leg of the US Sunshine Double after Indian Wells.

He will have the opportunity to gain ranking points in Miami as he will only be defending 10 points having suffered a second round exit in 2025.

The Brit reached his career-high ranking of world No 4 in June last year following a stellar first half of the season.

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