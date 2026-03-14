Daniil Medvedev described his change of coach as “different” but “working great” after his long partnership with Giles Cevrara came to an end.

Having linked up in 2017, Medvedev and Cevrara parted ways in August 2025, ending a partnership that had seen the Russian reach world No 1 and win 20 titles.

In his place came former Australian Open champion Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke as new coaches, and after starting 2026 with titles in Brisbane and Dubai, the current No 11 was asked how the change in setup had affected him.

“I think, in general, on tennis itself, not really. I mean, I know what I have to do to play good tennis,” he said following his quarter-final win over Jack Draper in Indian Wells.

“It’s more that we have been with the whole team, not only Giles but with the whole team, we have been together for quite a long time, and just to have someone new around was a different perspective.

“Like, it’s a different person from a different country. He was a player before, so sometimes we could, you know, even after the match, discuss, like, maybe how he felt when he was playing these matches in these stages, et cetera.

“So it’s just different. At this time of last year when I decided to do it, I needed this different, and it’s been working great.

“Thomas is a great coach. Rohan, as well. So just working, and trying our best.”

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Medvedev’s current 2026 continues with a semi-final appearance at Indian Wells, but he now faces world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is heavy favourite going into Saturday’s match.

Medvedev suggested that Alcaraz was the “toughest opponent” a player could face currently.

“I feel like I’m playing great, very good tennis. I never want to jump into conclusions like best tennis of my life or whatever. I’m playing very good.

“I feel like the court is a bit faster since the two times I have played him. The balls are different. So I feel like it’s a good chance to try to, you know, to show my best tennis against him.

“But he’s the toughest opponent we have right now, him and Jannik, maybe a bit debatable who is the toughest. So it’s a very tough opponent, and if it’s him, I need to show my absolute best and try to beat him.”

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