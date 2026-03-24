The young guns are starting to rise on the WTA Tour and the two players who have created the biggest stir over the last 12 months are Alex Eala and Victoria Mboko.

Eala’s engaging presence exploded onto the tennis stage at this stage of last season, as she embarked on a memorable run to the semi-finals of the Miami Open and beat Iga Swiatek to announce her arrival on the big stage.

The Filipina star instantly became a hero for millions of fans in her homeland and since then, Eala’s steps on the WTA Tour have created huge interest that has ensured the 20-year-old has become one of the most talked about players in the game.

Mboko’s rise was even more dramatic, as she burst through the draw to win the Canadian Open last August, beating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the final.

That win in a WTA 1000 tournament catapulted her ranking in double quick time and the teenager has maintained her momentum to rise into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings.

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In pure tennis terms, Mboko’s progress is a step ahead of Eala’s, with her run to the latter stages of the ATP 1000 Miami Open event this week highlighting her ability to sustain success at the highest levels of the game.

Yet when it comes to popularity and commercial appeal, Eala is in a league of her own.

The WTA Tour and tennis in general have a huge opportunity to grow the sport to an audience eager to follow Eala’s story, with many of them new to tennis and attracted to the sport due to their admiration to their new sporting hero.

With her charming demeanour and engaging personality shining through in interviews, Eala will have shot to the top of the wanted lists of many elite sponsors and that interest will only rise if she can continue her march up the WTA Rankings.

Eala’s failure to match her deep run in Miami this year means her ranking has taken a hit, but she has shown that she can compete with the best in the women’s game and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski is impressed with what he has seen from the rising star.

“She’s a good leftie, moves exceptionally well and she competes incredibly well,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“The movement is there, the firepower is getting better and it’s a gradual build-up in her career.

“I like the way she thinks tactically. She’s very astute out there and for all the pressure and expectation that are on her shoulders, she’s finding a way to push through. Eala is great for the women’s tour.

“With Eala, I see so much room for potential,” said Rusedski. “She’s a player I’d love to work with on her serve. I just feel like she can get more benefit out of it, more accuracy, more power.

“I think she’s gonna possibly crack the top 10 this year. That’s how good she is mentally tactically. There’s a lot of upside with her. Lots to improve.”

Rusedski is also a big fan of Mboko, as he predicted she will be ready to challenge for the biggest titles in tennis next year.

“Mboko is my pick to win a major in 2027,” declared Rusedski. “Mboko has a great team around her and she is showing she can compete with the best.

“She has the physicality and I loved the way she shows that composure to win the title in front of her home fans in Canada last year.

“So I think the future is very bright for both her and Eala. It’s so good to see the youngsters doing well, but right now it looks the dominance of Sabalanka, Rybakina, Swiatek and Svitolina will continue, but the youngsters are coming.”

The WTA Tour are fortunate to have two players who are creating such a stir and while Eala might hold all the aces when it comes to sponsors and her huge fanbase, Mboko could be the player who the game to get in the mix for big prizes.

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