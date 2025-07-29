Alexei Popyrin has admitted that winning his maiden Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal last year provided him with a ‘bigger buzz’ than beating Novak Djokovic at the US Open a few weeks later.

The Australian shocked many naysayers after lifting the title at the Canadian Masters in 2024, beating the likes of Ben Shelton, Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, and Andrey Rublev.

Prior to that week, Popyrin had only made one Masters 100 quarter-final and was yet to play a main-draw match in Canada.

Just a few weeks later, the current world No 26 – once again – upset the odds to beat defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third round of the US Open.

“Against Novak, I think everybody always knew that I’m capable of producing a one-match stunner,” the Australian said to the ATP Tour website.

“But I want to get back to winning the matches that I should be winning, stringing together wins and then giving a good account in the matches that I’m the underdog.

“Winning the Masters was easily a bigger buzz than the US Open win over Novak because I put together six matches consecutively against Top 20 opponents and beat them all.

“As you look for that consistency, you don’t want to take away anything from your big explosive game; it’s more about staying in rallies longer and waiting for the right opportunity rather than going for an unbelievable shot.”

Popyrin will begin his title defence against world No 638 Nicolas Arseneault, with the event now taking place over the course of two weeks via an expanded draw.

In June, as a result of a fourth-round run at the French Open, he rose to a new career-high ranking of world No 21 – with 1000 points at risk during the Toronto tournament.

“I’d be lying if I said there’s no pressure [defending the Canada title],” admitted the Australian.

“Every year you have to go in defending points.

“This year is just a big chunk of points that go out because of an amazing result that happened the year before… Going into Toronto, I’m trying to not put too much pressure on myself and I know that once those points are off, I’ll have like a little bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Fellow countryman Alex de Minaur has also recently praised Popyrin’s game, emphasising the quality of his movement.

“For a big, tall guy Pop’s movement is extremely good,” said the world No 8 and newly-crowned Citi DC Open champion.

“So he’s got the ability to play a big brand of tennis and go after shots on his terms, but he’s also got the ability to retrieve and defend with his legs, giving his opponents something else to think about.”

Popyrin was grateful for the kind words, agreeing with much of what de Minaur analysed: “People see me as tall and lanky, very uncoordinated, and think I might be a slow mover. But I feel movement comes naturally to me, that I’m quite quick for a big guy and I can get out of corners quite easily. I definitely see it as a weapon of mine.”

In November 2024, Popyrin took to social media to announce that he had gotten engaged to longtime partner Amy Pederick.

Whilst the exact date and venue of the wedding remain under wraps, it seems the couple are excited for the big day.

“I’ve left all the planning to her,” the world No 26 disclosed.

“She’s done an unbelievable job. She’s already found our venue, she’s found the date. We’re going to get married next year around September time. So it’s something we’re really looking forward to. We’re definitely planning it.

“We’re trying to get my sister over from Australia and the whole family to come and her whole family and our friends. It’s something really exciting and something that we’re both looking very forward to.”