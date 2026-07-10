As has become tradition over the last few years at Wimbledon, Andre Agassi returned to SW19 to work with the media from the semi finals onward.

The American legend has plenty of great memories from the grass court Grand Slam, nonemore so than the time he won the event in 1992, after beating Goran Ivanisevic in the final.

Agassi has returned to the sport in recent years to share his expert wisdom, most notably as the team captain for Team World at the Laver Cup.

In his guise as an analyst, he was in the commentary booth alongside Andrew Castle for Novak Djokovic’s mouth-watering semi final clash with Jannik Sinner.

Early on in the match, before the two icons truly got going, Andre Agassi spotted a moment of etiquette between the pair that he wasn’t happy with.

Djokovic won a point thanks to the ball hitting the net, which, as has become a custom in the game, the 24-time Grand Slam champion swiftly apologised for.

Agassi was bemused by the act of etiquette and explained why he thinks that sportsmanship should be removed from the sport.

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“Andrew [Castle], can we please rally to get rid of that ‘I apologise for hitting the net cord’? I really would love to see that leave the game,” said Agassi on BBC One’s coverage.

“That’s just my personal opinion, sorry for digressing. If you hit the net cord and it doesn’t go over, I don’t see the other person apologising: ‘Bad luck, it didn’t get over’.

The net cord has already become a big talking point during the two men’s semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Fery complained to the umpire about the net cord after believing Alexander Zverev’s serves were hitting the top of the net several times in his semi-final defeat to the new World No 2.

As for Agassi, this is not the first time he’s shunned a long-standing tradition at Wimbledon.

In 2017, during an appearance on This Morning, Agassi said he was none too happy about having to wear white at the legendary event.

“I was a rebel. That’s what I was. I went through my teenage rebellion, and I took issue with any rules that were imposed on this game,” said the American.

“If it was traditional to wear white, I wouldn’t do it. It was more a rebellion than a particular strategy. The colours I don’t mind so much, but there were some other rules around here that I’m not terribly fond of.”

Agassi is also expected to return to the commentary booth for the men’s final, which will be between Zverev and either Djokovic or Sinner.