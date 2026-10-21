Andy Murray praised for saving British stars’ ‘rotting’ career with simple gesture

Andy Murray’s arrival on the circuit was a shot in the arm for British tennis.

There was a significant fallow period between the height of Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski before Murray asserted himself on the ATP Tour.

As well as his three Grand Slam triumphs, and two Olympic gold medals, Murray made it his mission to prop up British tennis and try and help everyone around him.

That was showcased more than ever as he inspired Great Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years when Murray, Jamie Murray, and Kyle Edmund helped defeat Belgium.

Four years after that special moment, Murray was still not done helping British players rise up the rankings by offering his sage advice.

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Appearing on The Changeover Podcast, Liam Broady shared the effect Murray had on his career around 2019, when he was faltering both with his game and in the rankings.

“He was a massive influence on me,” explained Broady, who reached a career ranking high of world No 93 in September 2023, following a special chat with the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“During Covid my game was rotting away and I was so focused on make the court, make the court. My technique was falling apart,” he continued.

“Andy sat me down at a cafe and said to me: ‘You know you probably aren’t going to make it playing how you are now. Why don’t you start taking some risks and gamble, and see where you can go?'”

That advice proved pivotal for Broady, who put his best string of performances together following the blunt advice from Murray. He was able to make his top 100 debut following Murray’s advice, following impressive performances on the Challenger circuit.

Broady also has two third round appearances at Wimbledon to his name following that advice from Murray, and they featured some of his best-ever victories in the sport.

That included a sensational victory against former top 10 player Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 event in the second round of the Grand Slam, before he was beaten by Alex de Minaur in the third round.

At Wimbledon in 2023, Broady also defeated Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in five sets to reach the third round, before succumbing to defeat against Denis Shapovalov.

Broady has often saved his best tennis for Wimbledon, but who knows if that would have been the case without the guidance from Murray.

The Scot’s inspirational run at the top of British tennis was hugely important, but it appears his work away from the court was just as motivating.