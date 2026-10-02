Aryna Sabalenka gives her verdict on the conditions at the China Open after first round win

Aryna Sabalenka won her first match of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing as she defeated Renata Zarazúa in straight sets to confirm her place in the round of 32 of the China Open.

Sabalenka beat Zarazúa 6-1, 6-3 in a dominant display to return to winning ways for the first time since her defeat to Elena Rybakina in the US Open final.

The Belarusian star is looking to earn back her world No 1 status at the China Open, having lost it to Rybakina for the first time in 107 weeks at the US Open.

Unsurprisingly, Sabalenka was very happy with her display against Zarazua in Beijing.

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“Yeah, I’m definitely happy with the level I played. Not much to complain about. Happy with the focus. Happy basically with the performance. So happy to be through.

Sabalenka was then asked about the condition on court in Beijing. She responded: “It was a bit chilly. I actually, I don’t

know, enjoyed playing.”

She did, however, have a slight issue with the balls, which have been changed to Yonex for the first time at this year’s tournament.

“Maybe the balls were getting a bit too heavy. It was a bit too heavy on the body. But overall I’m okay.”

Next up for Sabalenka is Nikola Bartunkova, who is no stranger to the world No 2.

Sabalenka was very impressed with the rising Czech player the last time they played, which came in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open during the grass court season.

“I just think she played incredible tennis. There was not much I could do, she was just smacking the ball like I don’t even know. It was an unbelievable level,” said Sabalenka of Bartunkova’s performance in June.

“I felt like it was her match and I didn’t know what to do. I think when I did a couple of of approaches to the net during my 0-4 game, it gave me a little bit of confidence that maybe I can sure her that I still have something left. I was trying to stay in the game.

“I tried to find the rhythm,” the Belarusian star continued. “I honestly just think I was lucky, it was a lucky match.”

That will give Bartunkova the confidence to try and cause an upset against Sabalenka at the China Open. Bartunkova defeated Magdalena Frech in straight sets in her opening round match to secure her match against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Bartunkova will play their round of 32 match on Sunday, 4th October, with the order of play yet to be confirmed.