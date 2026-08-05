Carlos Alcaraz may have had a disappointing few days after he decided to abandon his plans to return to action at this month’s Cincinnati Masters, but he has been given a boost following a shock defeat for Alexander Zverev in Canada.

French Open champion and Wimbledon finalist Zverev was a firm favourite to lift the ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal, with world No 1 Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz among the big-name absentees.

Yet the German slipped to a shock defeat in his opening match against Tallon Griekspoor, with the Dutchman coming through 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4 to secure an impressive win.

“This is one of the most special [wins] I have had,” said Griekspoor. “I have had a very tough season, which is not easy. I have been very close to throwing the towel a couple of times. But I have been working harder and harder lately and reached quite a good level in training in the past couple of weeks.

“I felt like it was just a matter of time. This one is special, especially against a player like Sascha.”

More Tennis News

Verdict is in on Carlos Alcaraz’s eye-catching new haircut – and it’s not all positive

Alexander Zverev says who he prefers playing out of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

“We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

It was a third win for big-serving Griekspoor in his 12 matches against Zverev, with this latest victory ensuring the German will remain down in third place in the ATP Rankings after he slipped below Alcaraz last Monday.

Yet Zverev is certain to be at No 2 in the rankings by the time of the final Grand Slam of the year, with Alcaraz set to drop 1,000 off his record from last year’s Cincinnati tournament, where he lifted the title.

However, doubts remain over whether Alcaraz will be fit to defend his title in New York after he was forced to pull out of his planned comeback tournament at the Cincinnati Masters that gets underway this week.

While Alcaraz had made progress in his efforts to recover from a wrist injury sustained in the Barcelona Open back in April, his decision to step away from a return next week suggests he will need more time to recover.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open,” read the official statement. “Wishing all the best to our 2025 champion in his recovery process. Can’t wait to welcome you next year.”

Tournament director Bob Moran added his comments on the news as he said: “We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible.”

Alcaraz’s ranking will collapse if he fails to make an appearance at the US Open, as the 2,000 points he won after beating Sinner in last year’s final will fall off his record.

That could see him drop out of the top four of the ATP Rankings if his closest rivals were to enjoy success at Flushing Meadows.

READ NEXT: Cincinnati Open withdrawal list: 8 stars out as Carlos Alcaraz joins Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper next?