Italian legend Adriano Panatta has sent a strong warning to tennis chiefs about injuries after Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the 2026 French Open.

Alcaraz announced last week that he had withdrawn from both the Italian Open and the French Open due to a right wrist injury.

The seven-time major champion sustained the injury during his opening round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April. He pulled out before his second round match in Barcelona and later withdrew from the Madrid Masters.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who is the world No 2, won both the Italian Open and the French Open in 2025.

Alcaraz had not missed a Grand Slam since he was unable to compete at the 2023 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking on Italian channel Rai 2, Panatta discussed Alcaraz’s injury and declared that physical issues for players “are multiplying at a very worrying rate.”

“Everyone gets hurt here,” said the 1976 French Open champion and former world No 4.

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“I want to appeal to the institutions that regulate tennis: injuries are multiplying at a very worrying rate, and this is very bad news for this sport.

“The most striking case is obviously Alcaraz’s injury, which will keep him out until Queen’s Club, that is, after Roland Garros.

“The problem is that these players will all get hurt sooner or later, without exception. Today’s game is very violent and subjects these guys to inhuman physical strain.

“Now, I’m not saying we need to go back to my time, because we must always move forward, but if they don’t stop playing so much, sooner or later they will all get hurt because this hysterical pace cannot be maintained for long.

“Now, without Alcaraz, we lose a lot in Rome and at Roland Garros in terms of spectacle.”

What did Alcaraz say about withdrawing from Rome and the French Open?

In a social media post announcing his double withdrawal, Alcaraz wrote: “After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the progress in order to decide when we will return to the court.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we will come out of this stronger.”

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