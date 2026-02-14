Carlos Alcaraz and his former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero need “a little time apart” following their “hasty” split with Feliciano Lopez saying both are still healing following the public fallout.

Following seven successful years during which Alcaraz won six Grand Slams and became world No 1, the two Spaniards went their separate ways at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Neither gave a reason for the split during the announcement on social media, but some claimed there had been tension between Alcaraz’s entourage and Ferrero for quite some time while others said differences over the coach’s remuneration were at the heart of the split.

But Alcaraz has started life without Ferrero in his players box in brilliant fashion as he won a seventh Grand Slam at the Australian Open to become the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Ferrero, meanwhile, has gone down a different path as he has opted to become a golf coach.

In an interview with El Cafelito, four-time Davis Cup winner Lopez stated: “I thought it was hasty, I stated that publicly. I felt that Alcaraz still needed Ferrero a lot, even though I knew he was so good that he could continue winning on his own.

“The proof is that he went to Australia and won the Australian Open.”

Although Alcaraz and Ferrero have spoken highly of each other since they went their separate ways, the latter unfollowed the world No 1 on Instagram after his Australian Open title run.

When Lopez was asked about it, he replied: “Everyone is different, everyone deals with grief in their own way.”

Alcaraz has also come in for some criticism, notably from tennis great Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, over his decision not to publicly thank Ferrero after his victory at the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne with many feeling the 2003 French Open winner laid the foundations for his success.

The 22-year-old was full of praise for his new head coach Samuel Lopez during the post-match press conference, but Toni Nadal stated: “It’s all well and good to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one too.”

Lopez, though, says there is no doubt that Alcaraz remains grateful to Ferrero.

“I think Alcaraz remembered Ferrero because he is infinitely grateful for everything he has done for him, but he hasn’t done so publicly,” former world No 12 Lopez stated.

“There’s a lot of noise around it, and when a relationship is so intense, perhaps a little time apart would be good.”

