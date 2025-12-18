Reports have began to emerge as to why Alcaraz and Ferrero parted ways.

A strained relationship between Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz’s father has been cited as one of the key reasons for the shock split.

The long-time Alcaraz coach announced on Wednesday that he and the player would be parting ways after six years together, a move seen as particularly unusual given the trophy-filled year Alcaraz has enjoyed.

But as the dust settles, more details have begun to emerge as to why the two separated and a report from Spanish outlet Cadena COPE suggested there was a brewing tension between the coach and the player’s father.

That relationship was repeatedly “strained” after the Alcaraz camp attempted to move the player’s base to his hometown of Murcia and requested that Ferrero and his team relocate to there from Villena.

Additionally, there was a financial aspect in the split with Ferrero said to be taking a high percentage of the prize money, even for a coach of a No.1 player. The report suggests Ferrero banked a significant portion of the near $19m of prize money Alcaraz won this year.

As for what comes next, the same report suggested that Alcaraz’s coaching team was looking for a head coach while interim coach Samuel Lopez will work as an assistant. The majority of Alcaraz’s team is set to remain unchanged with his fitness coach, physiotherapist, and doctor staying even though some had connections to Ferrero’s academy.

Posting on his Instagram announcing the split, Ferrero did not allude to the reason why he was leaving.

“Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.

“I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.

“Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally.”

