Reports of a relationship between Carlos Alcaraz and model Brooks Nader have been dismissed by a leading Spanish journalist, with world No 1 reportedly claiming he is “single” to members of his entourage.

Rumours that world No 1 and recently-crowned US Open champion Alcaraz was dating Nader first emerged during his campaign in New York, with the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model also connected to Alcaraz’s rival, Jannik Sinner, in recent weeks.

Some reports have claimed that Nader was dating both Alcaraz and Sinner during the US Open, though her older sister Grace Ann then told E! News that she was dating the Spaniard, a six-time Grand Slam champion.

“The rumours are true,” Grace Ann told the publication. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s [Alcaraz] the man of the hour.”

However, despite the rumours fuelled by Nadar, any reports of a relationship have now been dismissed by Alberto Guzman, a leading Spanish tennis journalist.

Appearing on the TV show No Somos Nadie, Guzman claimed that there was no “official” relationship between Alcaraz and Nadar — and that the 22-year-old has “no intention” to pursue anything serious.

“They are not a couple, it is not an official relationship,” said Guzman.

“He confirmed to his entourage that he is single and that he has no intention of having a serious relationship.”

Tennis News

Holger Rune makes ‘consistency’ admission as he fires Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner warning

Carlos Alcaraz described as ‘Michael Jordan’ of tennis with ‘gravitational pull’ Novak Djokovic can’t match

When asked about Grace Ann’s comments regarding her sister’s rumoured relationship with Alcaraz, Guzman followed up with a dismissive verdict.

He added: “Perhaps she is not well informed.”

Talk about both Alcaraz and Sinner’s love life has grown significantly in recent months, though both have attempted to keep their distance from any gossip.

Outside of Nader, world No 2 Sinner — who split with Anna Kalinskaya towards the end of 2024 — has been connected to Russian model Adrian Brody, and most recently Laila Hasanovic, in recent months.

Alcaraz has famously found himself connected to fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu across the summer, with several reporting on their rumoured relationship despite there having been no official sources connecting the two.

The Spaniard and Raducanu played together during the revamped US Open mixed doubles event earlier this summer, and will be at the same exhibition together in New Jersey this December.

Alcaraz has not been in action since beating Sinner to win his second US Open title on Sunday, with the world No 1 choosing to withdraw from his nation’s Davis Cup tie versus Denmark.

However, he is expected to return to action next weekend in San Francisco, where he will lead Team Europe’s charge at the Laver Cup.

Read Next: The significance behind the one remaining ATP event Novak Djokovic has committed to in 2025