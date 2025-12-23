Danielle Collins has opened up about undergoing egg freezing procedures, as the star explained why she would not be in action at the Australian Open next month.

World No 64 Collins is comfortably ranked high enough to compete in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year, with action underway on January 18 inside Melbourne Park.

The 32-year-old has a strong pedigree at the Australian Open, reaching the final back in 2022 and the semi-final in 2018, though was notably missing from the entry list announcement made earlier this month.

Collins called time on what proved to be a challenging 2025 campaign following an opening-round exit at the US Open, with many assuming that her upcoming absence would be injury related.

And, while she is dealing with an ongoing back issue, the former world No 7 has also revealed that she is undergoing fertility treatment.

Collins has spoken openly in the past about her endometriosis and the challenges she may have in starting a family, while the WTA Tour announced in 2025 that it would offer a protected ranking for players who underwent egg freezing or other fertility treatments.

While it is unknown whether Collins has asked for such a protected ranking or will require one, the American has now confirmed on Instagram that she will be missing the start of 2026 — partially due to her treatment.

And, while she will not be on court at the Australian Open, she has teased an impending broadcasting role with Tennis Channel, one of America’s leading sports broadcasters.

She wrote: “Wanted to come on here and give everyone a little update since everyone has been asking!

“I’ve been taking the last few months off to recover from the back injury I had at the end of the season. I’ve also been undergoing a few egg freezing procedures.

“It’s been one of the coolest things I’ve honestly ever done! But at the same time these hormones I have had to be on are a real b****

“I am so fortunate for the friends that have been helping take care of me during this time. I have one more procedure to go.

“With all of this, I will not be competing during the first part of the year. But you will be seeing me in a different capacity with @tennischannel. This is all I will be sharing for now. More updates to come.”

Collins initially planned to retire from tennis in 2024 due to her plans to start a family, though she reversed her decision in the closing months of the year, due to complications with her endometriosis.

2024 had proven to be a landmark season for the American, winning the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open, and then triumphing at the Charleston Open the following week.

However, 2025 proved to be a greater challenge for Collins, who ended the year with a 15-14 record amid struggles with her recurring back issue.

