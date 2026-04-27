Elena Rybakina has no ‘trust’ in line-calling system after ‘stolen point’ in Madrid Open

Elena Rybakina won the match but was left annoyed after a serve was called in.

Elena Rybakina says she has no “trust” in the electronic line-calling system after a controversial point during her match against Zheng Qinwen in the Madrid Open.

The World No 2 rallied to win after losing the first set but was left annoyed after one point was called in favour of her opponent by the electronic system.

A serve was called an ace but Rybakina remonstrated with the umpire, asking that the official come down and see the visible mark left on the clay surface.

After the match, Rybakina said there was not even a mark close to what the TV had suggested.

“The system is wrong, this is not a joke,” Rybakina said. “I won’t trust it at all. Because there was no mark even close to what the TV showed.”

Rybakina likened it to an incident involving Alexander Zverev last year at the same tournament with the German taking a photo of a shot he believed was out but the system said was in.

“It was, I think, similar to what Zverev had last year because it was in front of her (the umpire’s) nose,” she said.

“You can’t not see it. It was pretty frustrating. It’s kind of a stolen point. I understand it was her serve and she was serving really well, but it’s really frustrating.”

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Zverev received a warning for taking a photo while Aryna Sabalenka received the same punishment for doing the same offence during her quarter-final victory at the Stuttgart Open last year.

While not only being the cause of the controversial point, it was the serve of Zheng that had been proving difficult for Rybakina and she made note to praise her opponent despite beating her in four of their five meetings.

“I think the level of the match was better than the first one,” Rybakina said. “I think my serve was better, but Qinwen, she is a tough opponent. She was serving really well. She was also returning all my serves. I don’t think that the serve was really an issue today.

“So yeah, I’m just happy that I took the opportunity in the second set. I was fighting, trying to always stay close. Somehow again, another three-set match, but I’m happy.”

Rybakina will face Anastasia Potapova in the next round on Monday.

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