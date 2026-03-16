Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the Miami Open due to illness, with the star still suffering from the effects of a virus sustained earlier this season.

World No 23 Raducanu was set to be the 24th seed at the WTA 1000 event, with the Brit having reached the quarter-final of the Miami Open twelve months ago.

However, the former US Open champion will now not return until the clay-court swing, with the 23-year-old still recovering from a virus.

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Raducanu is thought to have sustained the illness back in February, when she reached the final of the Transylvania Open in Cluj before a disappointing Middle East swing.

She was forced to retire in the opening round of the Qatar Open against Camila Osorio, and was then beaten in round one of the Dubai Tennis Championships by Antonia Ruzic.

Raducanu was battling illness at both events, though she appeared in good spirits heading into Indian Wells last fortnight, with the Brit in fine form to defeat Anastasia Zakharova in her first match.

However, she then looked far from her best against sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in round three, winning just three games in a 52-minute defeat to the American.

How will Raducanu’s withdrawal affect her ranking?

Raducanu’s run to the quarter-final of the Miami Open twelve months ago was one of her most positive displays since her 2021 US Open triumph.

The Brit beat the likes of Emma Navarro and Anisimova to reach the last eight, where she fell to eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula.

As a result, Raducanu earned herself 215 points in Miami twelve months ago, though those points will drop off her ranking when the WTA Rankings officially update post-tournament.

In the WTA Live Rankings, she holds 1,465 points and is provisionally down three places to world No 26.

However, with the main draw action set to get underway at the tournament on Tuesday, several players could start to overtake her once they accumulate points across the event.

Her Miami Open withdrawal continues what has been a topsy-turvy start to 2026, which began with her being forced out of her first match at the United Cup due to injury.

Raducanu then had disappointing campaigns at both the Hobart International and Australian Open, though she appeared to bounce back with her run to the Transylvania Open final — her first final since her US Open.

However, she was beaten heavily by Sorana Cirstea in the championship match, and has struggled ever since.

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