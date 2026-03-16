Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will both look to regain the Miami Open title over the next fortnight, and the men’s singles draw at the Masters 1000 event has now been revealed.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner are the top two seeds in Miami, and all eyes will be on whether the pair meet for the first time in 2026.

2022 Miami Open champion Alcaraz heads into the Masters 1000 event looking to bounce back from his first defeat of the season in Indian Wells.

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And, the Spaniard has been handed an enticing draw — with the world No 1 potentially set to meet Joao Fonseca for the first time.

All the top 32 seeds receive a bye into round two, and Alcaraz will face Fonseca at that stage if the Brazilian beats Fabian Marozsan in the first round.

Alcaraz is then projected to face 32nd seed Sebastian Korda in round three and 14th seed Karen Khachanov in round four, before a hypothetical quarter-final against sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing Indian Wells campaign, Fritz could face 25th seed Jack Draper in round three, and then 11th seed and former Miami runner-up Casper Ruud in round four.

Also in the top half of the draw is fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti, with the world No 5 a top-four seed following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic — and now Alcaraz’s projected semi-final opponent.

The Italian could face compatriot and 13th seed Flavio Cobolli in round four, and finds himself in the same quarter of the draw as fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round and could then face a tough test from 28th seed Arthur Fils in round three, before a hypothetical round-four clash against tenth seed Alexander Bublik.

The bottom half of the draw is headlined by second seed and newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Sinner, who triumphed at the Miami Open back in 2024.

Sinner was unable to defend his title twelve months ago due to his suspension, and could face Damir Dzumhur in round two to start his campaign.

The Italian is then projected to face 30th seed Corentin Moutet in round three, and 15th seed Andrey Rublev in round four.

Landing in the same quarter-final is seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is Sinner’s projected quarter-final opponent.

However, the Canadian has been handed a tough mini-section, with 26th seed Arthur Rinderknech in round three, and 12th seed Jakub Mensik — the reigning champion — in round four.

Also in the bottom half is third seed and former Miami Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, who, much like in Indian Wells, is projected to face Sinner in the last four.

The German could face 27th seed Brandon Nakashima in round three, and then 16th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in round four, before a projected quarter-final against eighth seed Ben Shelton.

However, Shelton finds himself in the same mini-section as ninth seed and 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev, the recent Indian Wells finalist and one of the in-form players of the year to date.

Projected Miami Open quarter-finals

(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Taylor Fritz

(4) Lorenzo Musetti vs (5) Alex de Minaur

(8) Ben Shelton vs (3) Alexander Zverev

(7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (2) Jannik Sinner

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