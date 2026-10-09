Everything Novak Djokovic said after early Shanghai Masters exit as he makes honest confession

Novak Djokovic admitted he did not feel like himself on the court after his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in his opening match at the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

World No 11 Djokovic was upset 6-4, 6-3 by 34th-ranked Hurkacz in the second round at the Masters 1000 tournament on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion held a 8-0 record against former world No 6 Hurkacz prior to this encounter.

Both sets were decided by a single break, with Hurkacz striking on Djokovic’s serve at 5-4 in the first set and at 2-1 in the second set.

The match was played three days after Djokovic secured his 102nd career title at the China Open in Beijing.

Here is everything Djokovic said in his post-match mixed zone interview in Shanghai.

DJOKOVIC: I wasn’t close to what I was playing in Beijing. I’m slightly more tired, not fresh. Hubi was serving very big and, you know, I didn’t feel myself on the court in terms of feeling the ball. It’s super quick surface, completely different from Beijing.

Yeah, if you lose your serve, it’s enough to lose the match, just once per set. That’s what happened. It’s very difficult to return his serve, almost impossible, he was serving big. So, yeah, I didn’t adjust, and it was a really tough draw for me to play him in the first match here.

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Q. I know it’s a tough loss, but the trip to China is still quite a positive trip for you.

DJOKOVIC: Yeah, yeah, Beijing was great. A very early exit here, but it’s okay. I’ve had a great week in Beijing, and I look forward to rest a little bit and get ready for indoor.

Q. I wanted to ask about the end of the season. You said indoor. Do you already know your schedule?

DJOKOVIC: Yeah, yeah. I’m planning only to play in Paris or, let’s see. Hopefully, I can have a good result there.

Hurkacz reacted to his massive victory in an on-court interview.

“It’s a special night. I’ve been playing Novak for like seven years, and it’s always been unsuccessful, but he presents such a great challenge, such a great champion,” said the 29-year-old Pole.

“For so many years, he’s been on the tour on the top; he just won Beijing, so it’s a very difficult task to play against him.

“But it’s also a pleasure to share a court with him, to play such a legend of the sport; it’s a lot of fun, and then you challenge also yourself, you find where your level is.

“Definitely, it was very important at the start to stay with Novak, because if he gets ahead, he presents such a great level, it’s not easy to come back.

“Then, of course, towards the end, I was feeling some nerves, it’s not the first time leading by a break in the decider against Novak, so I was definitely trying to stay focused, focus on my things and what I needed to do, and then I was pleased with the performance at the end.”

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