Alex Eala’s serve has been a big topic of conversation amid her rise up the rankings this summer.

That debate reached fever point in late July when Serena Williams’ coach, Rennae Stubbs, proclaimed that the 21-year-old would not win a Grand Slam with her stock serve offering.

She said at the time, “Eala’s serve will never win her a Grand Slam. I know people could say the same about Angie Kerber, but I feel that’s what’s holding Eala back.

“I think it’s also what’s holding Jessica Pegula back. Pegula’s second serve is very vulnerable against players who hit the ball hard. I still hope she can win a Grand Slam, but right now I simply don’t see it happening.”

Others, such as Greg Rusedski, believe that with a few tweaks, the left-hander can join the game’s elite, and legendary coach Rick Macci thinks she can even reach world No 1 and win majors.

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Stubbs has since softened her view, albeit without completely backing down, perhaps off the back of Eala’s Washington Open title success and climbing to a career-high 18th in the rankings.

Not many will want to face the Filipina in Flushing Meadows over the next fortnight, particularly as her army of fans can get under the skin of her opponents.

In a warm-up to the US Open proper, Eala partnered Felix Auger-Aliassime in the tournament’s mixed doubles, where they were comfortably beaten 4-1 4-1 by Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the first round.

In practice for that mini tournament, the Canadian was spotted returning Eala’s serve, which is on the slower side and ranks outside the top 50 when it comes to its effectiveness.

Even though her first serve can average under 90mph and her second delivery is in the mid 70s more often than not, the spin, trajectory of the ball and her lefty trickiness do make it tougher to return than most would expect.

Indeed, Auger-Aliassime admitted, “It’s really difficult to return.”

Coming from the world No 4, that bodes well heading into the US Open, as Eala targets a deep run in New York.

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