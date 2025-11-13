Tennis legend Justine Henin has described Alexander Zverev’s loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2025 ATP Finals as a “real blow” as she questioned the German’s belief.

Zverev was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Sinner, the world No 2 and reigning ATP Finals champion, in the round robin stage in Turin on Tuesday.

The world No 3 was unable to convert the two break points he had in the opening game of the match before he lost a tight first set when he was broken serving at 4-5. He also had five break point opportunities across three Sinner service games in the second set, but he could not take one.

Zverev has now lost five consecutive matches against Sinner, four of which have been in 2025, and holds a 4-6 head-to-head record against the Italian.

The 28-year-old fell 0-6, 1-6 to Sinner in the Paris Masters semi-finals at the start of the month in a match where he was hampered physically. That loss came days after Zverev lost 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 to Sinner in a competitive final at the Vienna Open.

Zverev also suffered a painful 3-6, 6-7(4), 3-6 defeat to Sinner in the Australian Open final in January.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up’s most recent win against Sinner was a five-set triumph in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Henin gave a forthright assessment of Zverev’s latest loss to Sinner.

“It’s a real blow for Zverev. In Paris, it was a different story because his physique didn’t allow him to be in the thick of the fight,” said the Belgian (translated from French).

“Here, we felt he was capable of engaging in this battle. But given his opponent’s solidity, presence, and precision, his ability to manage the crucial moments, you get the sense that he capitulates very quickly.

“And that’s what’s frightening. You see a Zverev who plays well but who, very quickly, I think, loses his belief.

“You can try to put yourself in his shoes and understand what he feels on the court. When you see Fritz against Alcaraz the day before, he steps onto the court with the conviction that he can beat him. It’s different.

“The opponent is different; Alcaraz doesn’t impose himself as much in these indoor conditions, but here you sense a more than considerable psychological advantage. Zverev did some very good things, but Sinner plays the important points too well.”

Where did Alexander Zverev’s loss to Jannik Sinner leave him at the ATP Finals?

After the second set of round robin matches in the Bjorn Borg Group at the ATP Finals, Zverev’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals lie in the balance.

Sinner is top of the group, and he has sealed his spot in the knockout stage after winning his first two matches. Ben Shelton has been eliminated after losing his two matches.

Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet on Friday, and the winner will join Sinner in the semi-finals.

