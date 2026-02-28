Former ATP Tour star Sam Querrey has tipped Iga Swiatek to return to top form in Indian Wells and potentially challenge for the title.

World No 2 Swiatek is the reigning Wimbledon champion and a six-time Grand Slam champion overall, though she has not won a singles title at any level since her victory at the WTA 500 Korea Open last September.

The Pole fell in the fourth round of the China Open and the quarter-final of the Wuhan Open towards the tailend of 2025, also failing to make it out of the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Swiatek’s 2026 started with Poland lifting the United Cup title for the first time, though the 24-year-old was beaten by Coco Gauff in the semi-final and then Belinda Bencic in the final of the mixed team event.

The world No 2 was then beaten in the last eight of the Australian Open in straight sets by eventual champion Elena Rybakina, before a quarter-final loss to Maria Sakkari at the Qatar Open.

Swiatek has not played since her quarter-final loss to Sakkari in Doha, with the Pole pulling out of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Her form has not been at its top level in recent months, and Swiatek will now look for a resurgence in Indian Wells — one of her happiest hunting grounds.

The Pole is a two-time champion at the prestigious WTA 1000 event, beating Sakkari to lift the title in 2022, before beating the Greek once again in 2024.

Swiatek has reached four straight semi-finals at the tournament, falling to eventual champion Rybakina in the last four in 2023, and to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at that stage in 2025.

Slower and windier conditions in Tennis Paradise have been well-suited towards the former world No 1 in the past, and she has now been backed for another strong run at the event.

Speaking to Tennis.com this week, former ATP world No 11 Querrey was asked which player would use the ‘Sunshine Double’ — action in Indian Wells and the Miami Open — as a launchpad for further success this season.

He replied: “This is a tough one because pretty much every top player on the men’s and women’s side has had a decent start to the year.

“I’ll take Swiatek to make a big run and potentially win it — especially if she plays a handful of night matches or matches in the wind. I think she’s dangerous in those conditions.”

Swiatek is set to be the second seed in Indian Wells this year, behind world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

All 32 seeds receive an opening-round bye at the tournament, meaning Swiatek’s quest for a third Indian Wells title will begin next Friday or Saturday.

She is currently one of 10 different women to have won two Indian Wells titles, though could become the first woman to win the tournament three times.

