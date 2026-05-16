Elina Svitolina made it a hat-trick of titles in Rome as she overcame Coco Gauff in a rollercoaster 6-4 6-7 6-2 triumph on Saturday.

After falling short in last year’s Italian Open final to Jasmine Paolini, Gauff was determined to come out on top this time out and raced into a first-set lead.

However, seventh seed Svitolina, who beat Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek on her run to the final, broke back twice to move 6-4 up.

Just when it looked like the match was slipping away from the American, the 22-year-old rallied and played an excellent tiebreak (7-3) to take it to a decider.

However, the 31-year-old composed herself once again to claim a fourth WTA 1000 crown. So, where does this leave the pair when it comes to prize money and rankings? Tennis365 has dug a little deeper to find out.

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Gauff and Svitolina’s Italian Open ranking points

Before the final, Gauff sat fourth in the live WTA rankings with 6749 points, while Svitolina was down in eighth on 3965 points.

In the WTA race, Svitolina was fourth with 3110 points and Gauff was two places back with 2573 points of her own.

After the final, though, Svitolina climbed up to seventh in the rankings, with 4315 points and Gauff stayed put.

Svitolina is now up to third in the WTA race, while Gauff remains in sixth. These two will be among the heavy favourites to win this year’s French Open.

Italian Open WTA ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round of 32: 65 points

Round of 64: 35 points

Round of 128: 10 points

Gauff and Svitolina’s Italian Open prize money

In early May, it was revealed that Rome had a total prize money pool of €7,149,403 (£6,235,882), representing a hefty increase from last year.

Now, tournament winner Svitolina has received a cash injection of €1,055,285 (£920,420), while Gauff gets €549,335 (£466,582).

Prior to this tournament, Svitolina had earned €1,495,450 (£1,304,368) in 2026 but with this result that has now shot up to €2,550,735 (£2,224,787).

For Gauff, she had earned €1,781,705 (£1,554,046) before heading to Rome and after it, she has raised that amount to €2,331,040 (£2,033,176).

Italian Open WTA prize money breakdown

Champion: €1,055,285 (£920,419)

Runner-up: €549,335 (£479,130)

Semi-finalists: €289,115 (£252,166)

Quarter-finalists: €150,000 (£130,830)

Round of 16: €79,510 (£69,348)

Round of 32: €46,080 (£40,190)

Round of 64: €25,515 (£22,254)

Round of 96: €15,815 (£13,794)

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