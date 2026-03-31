Justine Henin has highlighted Jannik Sinner’s serve as a “formidable weapon” as she hailed the Italian’s dominant run across the Sunshine Swing.

World No 2 Sinner swept aside his rivals to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ in 2026, beating Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final before a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s Miami Open championship match.

Sinner is now one of eight men to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’, and was the first man to achieve it since Roger Federer in 2017.

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However, he is the first ATP player to complete the feat without dropping a single set across either event, with the Italian winning 24 consecutive sets across both Indian Wells and Miami.

Some had questioned Sinner heading into Indian Wells and Miami, with the Italian beaten at both the Australian Open and Qatar Open in his opening events of 2026.

But the 24-year-old answered his critics with a dominant display of hard-court tennis and has now received high praise from tennis great Henin.

Speaking on Eurosport France, the seven-time Grand Slam champion hailed Sinner’s “dominance” across the two events and pointed to his serve as a particular danger.

She said (translated from French): “Exceptional Jannik Sinner. He achieved what he came for in March at these two tournaments, and in style.

“He wanted to shine on this American tour. His serve has become a formidable weapon. He reigned supreme in both tournaments.

“You have to imagine this dominance. Winning two Masters 1000s in a row without dropping a set might seem trivial, but it speaks volumes not only about his dominance but also about his ability to manage the moment.

“To shut the door when he feels even slightly threatened. That’s what his team gives him every day. Lehecka must be thinking: ‘What am I supposed to do?’

“He tried things for his first Masters 1000 final, he didn’t miss his chance, but his opponent is far, far too strong.”

Sinner will now look to extend his dominance into the clay-court swing, where he will have the chance to regain the world No 1 ranking from main rival Carlos Alcaraz.

The world No 2 is currently set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next week, the first of three Masters 1000 events of the clay swing.

Sinner is also set to compete at the Madrid Open before his home tournament, the Italian Open in Rome.

The Italian was runner-up to Alcaraz in Rome last May, and then also tasted defeat to the Spaniard in the French Open final last June.

Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome are the three Masters 1000 events that Sinner is yet to win, while the French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament he has never triumphed at.

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