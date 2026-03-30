Jannik Sinner has revealed that Darren Cahill made an “important move” that enabled him to remain a part of the Italian’s coaching set-up for another season.

Acclaimed coach Cahill, who previously worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, and Simona Halep, initially joined Sinner’s team in 2023.

Working alongside Simone Vagnozzi, Cahill helped guide Sinner towards the top of the sport, with the Italian now a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No 1.

The Australian was initially set to leave Sinner’s team at the end of the 2025 season, though he has remained in the Italian’s entourage at the start of 2026.

Cahill, alongside Vagnozzi, most recently coached Sinner to the ‘Sunshine Double’, with the world No 2 triumphing in both Indian Wells and Miami in March — not dropping a single set at either tournament.

And, it now appears that Cahill will remain part of Sinner’s team for the rest of the season.

Speaking in a new interview with Digisport, Sinner revealed that the Australian would stay for “one more year” after a change of plans.

He said: “Darren is a very, very important part of our team.

“He keeps all the team very close, and with his experience, it’s important, especially in moments where things don’t go our way.

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“He’s important. We had a nice talk in the end of the year, last year, after the ATP Finals, and I tried to talk a bit in general.

“He made a move what went in my favour and it was an important move, that he can stay for one more year, which for me, it is very important in this moment and the stage where I am.

“So him, with the combination with Simone, it’s a great combination. They know each other very well, they trust each other very well. So I think it has been very good.”

After his impressive success in both Indian Wells and Miami, Sinner will look to continue his fine form across the clay-court swing.

The Italian is currently set to compete at the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome this spring, before the second Grand Slam event of the year at Roland Garros.

Sinner memorably lost last year’s Roland Garros final to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller, though he would complete the Career Grand Slam should he triumph in Paris this June.

His next tournament is set to be the Monte Carlo Masters, which starts on Sunday, April 5.

The 24-year-old potentially has the chance to regain his world No 1 ranking from Alcaraz, should results go his way at the Masters 1000 tournament.

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