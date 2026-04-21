Former world No 1 Boris Becker has assessed that Jannik Sinner is playing the best tennis of his career as he declared that the Italian is “from another planet.”

Sinner holds a 24-2 record in 2026, and he is on a 17-match winning streak after winning the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells. He dropped just a single set across the three tournaments.

The 24-year-old’s maiden triumph in Monte Carlo saw him overtake Carlos Alcaraz to climb to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time since November.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is only the second player to win the first three ATP Masters tournaments of the season after Novak Djokovic — who accomplished the feat in 2015.

If Sinner wins the Madrid Open, where ATP main draw action will begin on Wednesday, he will become the first man in history to win the first four Masters events in a season.

Speaking to Eurosport Spain, Becker discussed Sinner’s sensational form heading into the Madrid Open.

“Sinner is playing his best tennis right now,” said the six-time Grand Slam champion. “I’ve never seen him as strong as he is now.

ATP Tour News

Boris Becker shares theory on why Carlos Alcaraz gets injured more than Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 3 biggest future rivals revealed by Boris Becker

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Winning the Sunshine Double and then returning to Europe on clay, winning Monte Carlo and practically not losing a set, it’s incredible.

“He’s in top form and I think he might win in Madrid too, especially now that Alcaraz is injured. He’s from another planet.

“I call Sinner ‘Djokovic 2.0’, with a similar style from the baseline, very consistent. Plus, he wins his matches quickly.”

Sinner is the heavy favourite to triumph in Madrid after world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz — his biggest rival — was forced to pull out due to a wrist injury.

The world No 1 will face a qualifier in the second round at Caja Magica after receiving an opening round bye.

The Italian is chasing his maiden title at the Madrid Open, with his best result to date in the Spanish capital a run to the quarter-finals in 2024.

READ NEXT: Is a big threat to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner finally emerging in men’s tennis?

