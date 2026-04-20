Tennis legend Boris Becker has shared a theory as to why Carlos Alcaraz gets injured more often than Jannik Sinner amid concerns over the Spanish star’s wrist issue.

Alcaraz was forced to pull out before his second round match at the Barcelona Open last week after sustaining a right wrist injury in his opening round win over Otto Virtanen.

The world No 2 then withdrew from the Madrid Open, where main draw ATP action will begin on Wednesday, due to the injury.

“There are some pieces of news that are very difficult to share,” the seven-time Grand Slam winner wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Madrid is like home to me – one of the most special stops on the calendar – and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row.

“It’s especially painful not to be there in front of my fans at such an important tournament. Thank you, as always, for your support, and I hope to see you all again soon.”

Alcaraz was also forced to miss the 2025 Madrid Open due to an injury he suffered in the Barcelona Open final.

ATP Tour News

ATP Madrid Open draw: Sinner’s entry confirmed; Shelton, Fils, Draper, Musetti in same quarter

Is a big threat to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner finally emerging in men’s tennis?

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Speaking to Eurosport Spain, Becker gave his thoughts on Alcaraz’s injury setback and revealed why he is not too concerned.

“It’s a shame for the tournament (Madrid), but it reminds me of last year, when Alcaraz also couldn’t play here in Madrid and then won Rome and Paris,” said the six-time major champion.

“So I wouldn’t give the injury too much importance. I think I’m still positive [about Alcaraz]. He would have wanted to finish in Barcelona. He’s a very proud Spanish player, so he wants to play in front of his home fans.

“But injuries can happen, so I think he should take a good look at what he’s done last year, how to recover, and then be ready for Rome.”

The German continued: “It’s true that Alcaraz is more often injured than Sinner, but because of his style. He has a different style than Sinner.

“With Sinner, I call him [Novak] Djokovic 2.0; similar style from the baseline and very consistent. And also wins his matches quickly.

“Alcaraz often loses a set, has to go three hours, and so that takes a toll on his body. With Sinner: 6-3, 6-4; 7-5, 6-2. That naturally saves you energy, and I think in the long-term, that’s very beneficial.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz told he may have a ‘problem’ after injury blow as mistake highlighted by ex-world No 4

