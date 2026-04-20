Feliciano Lopez believes that it will be ‘almost impossible’ for Carlos Alcaraz to participate in the upcoming Italian Open, adding that he had a similar injury and was out for eight weeks.

The world No 2 recently withdrew from the Barcelona Open, due to wrist discomfort, after winning his second-round match and, later, opted out of the Madrid Masters – both tournaments where he is a two-time champion.

Prior to his withdrawals, Alcaraz reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to Jannik Sinner 7-6(5), 6-3, relinquishing his world No 1 status for the first time since mid-2025.

That loss also represented his first clay-court loss against the Italian in nearly four years.

The six-time Grand Slam is next scheduled to participate in the Italian Open, which takes place from May 6 – 17.

However, Lopez – who is the tournament director of the Madrid Masters – believes that Alcaraz’s injury will force him out of Rome and, most worryingly, may put him in doubt for the French Open.

It should also be noted that the former world 12 admitted to not having directly spoken to the Spaniard since his injury.

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“I’ve had that injury myself,” revealed the Spaniard during an interview with Radioestadio Noche.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s a very common injury in the world of tennis. I think his wrist tendon is a bit inflamed, I imagine, and I hope it’s not ruptured,” said Lopez.

“Now it’s time to recover because it’s not a muscle strain from overuse, since he arrived tired from Monte Carlo, and something like this can happen to you. There are many small tendons in the wrist.

“I was out for about two months. I don’t know what his injury is like, the extent of it.

“I was out for two months, but of course, when I got it, I could barely hold the racket until a few days after the match ended.

“In the end, what I wish for him is a speedy recovery because it’s an important season for him.

“It’s true that Carlos wins on every court, but first comes Madrid, then Rome, another Masters 1000, and then Roland Garros, where he’s defending his title.

“There are 4,000 points at stake and the prestige of three major tournaments. Madrid is out, Rome seems almost impossible to me.”

This year’s series of withdrawals echo a familiar pattern from 12 months ago, when Alcaraz sustained a right adductor injury in the Barcelona Open final and was forced to miss the Madrid Masters.

Fortunately for the Spaniard, that setback proved relatively minor. He returned in time for the Italian Open and the French Open – going on to win both.

This time, however, the world No 2 has offered little clarity, declining to reveal the exact nature of the injury or a recovery timeline during his withdrawal press conference in Barcelona.

“It’s just discomfort, discomfort that pops up, considering the few days I’ve had to recover, when everything has been practically back-to-back, so in the end things come up in some unusual movements,” he commented.

“We’ve tried to calm ourselves down, try to keep going, and above all, be more relaxed, especially in the second set, and see what happens.

“It’s a discomfort I’ve had before, which has never led to anything more serious, so let’s hope it’s the same this time.”