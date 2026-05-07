Six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Rennae Stubbs has proclaimed that Jannik Sinner may not lose another match in 2026 if Carlos Alcaraz does not return from injury.

World No 1 Sinner is on a 23-match winning streak, having secured titles at his last four events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The 24-year-old Italian star is the first player in ATP history to win the first four Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar.

Sinner is also the first man to claim five successive Masters crowns, having started his remarkable streak at this level of event by winning the Paris Masters in November.

The four-time major winner holds a 30-2 record in 2026, with his defeats coming against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals and Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

Speaking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast following Sinner’s triumph in Madrid, Stubbs made an ominous statement about the Italian’s dominance.

“I mean, it’s really possible he (Sinner) might not lose. If Carlos Alcaraz is not playing, chances are Jannik might not lose a match this year,” said the former doubles world No 1.

ATP Tour News

Jannik Sinner’s French Open favourite status compared to Rafael Nadal in bold statement

What Jannik Sinner is really like behind the scenes according to an insider

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“And looking at that final, he looked like he was playing, you know when you’re a really great player and you go and play juniors and you know no matter what, you know you’re not going to lose? That’s what he looks like.

“And he has every shot in the book now, serve, volleys are great, his touch around the net, his forehand, his backhand, he moves, his mentality. The guy is unbelievable.

“The only person that’s going to beat him this year, for the rest of the year, is a guy that’s not playing right now, and that’s Carlos Alcaraz. Unbelievable.”

Stubbs added: “I mean, how p***ed is Jannik that he didn’t win the Australian Open? Because this could’ve been the year that he won all four in one year.”

Sinner will aim to continue his sensational run of form at the Italian Open, where he is aiming to secure his maiden title.

READ NEXT: Is Novak Djokovic winning a 25th Grand Slam a ‘fantasy’? ATP rival sends strong message

