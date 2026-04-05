Champions were crowned around the tennis world on a busy Sunday that also saw the first ATP Masters 1000 tournament on the red dirt get underway in Monte Carlo.

Here is your Tennis365 round-up of the big stories as the clay season starts to move through the gears.

Jessica Pegula’s masterclass in Charleston

It was a win on home soil for Jessica Pegula, as the American turned in a dominant performance to defend her title at the Charleston Open.

Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva enjoyed the best week of her career as she reached her first major WTA Tour final in the prestigious event in South Carolina.

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But she had no answer to Pegula’s brilliance, as the world No 5 turned in a masterful defensive display that made it impossible for Starodubtseva to find a way past her.

Pegula’s 6-2, 6-2 win secured Pegula a prize money windfall of $354,345, more than double the $164,000 she collected at the same tournament last year after a huge increase in the rewards on offer from tournament chiefs.

The win also cemented Pegula’s place at No 5 in the WTA Rankings, with Starodubtseva moving up 36 places to No 53 after her fine run in Charleston.

Tommy Paul back from the brink in Houston Open final

Tommy Paul displayed all of his fighting qualities as he saved three match points and came through to beat Argentina’s Roman Burruchaga 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Paul appeared to be on the brink of defeat against clay court specialist Burruchaga, but the battling American stayed in the match at 5-3 in the deciding set, as he saved the three match points.

He then broke back and won the next three matches to seal his first clay court win and claim the $106,460 top prize as well as 250 ranking points.

It was a fifth ATP Tour title for Paul and he now joins the list of players who have lifted titles on clay, hard courts and on grass after his big win at the Queen’s Club in 2024.

Rafael Jodar secures huge rankings ride after first title

A happy Rafael Jodar celebrates

Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar had already enjoyed a breakthrough week in his career by reaching his first ATP Tour final in Marrakech and he confirmed he has what it takes to win the title by beating Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-2.

Argentine Trungelliti, 36, was also playing in his first final of a long career, but he was no match for youngster Jodar, who is now emerging as a new star of Spanish tennis.

“It’s incredible. I have no words, honestly, to describe this feeling right now,” said Jodar.

“I’m super happy that I could get the title here in Marrakech. The first time for me in Marrakech and Morocco. I loved the crowd, everyone who came to support me and watch the final.”

Jodar was outside of the top 900 in the world rankings a year ago and he started 2026 a6 No 168, but he will rise 32 spots to a career-high No 57 in the updated rankings on Monday.

It was also a good week financially for Jodar, as he collected €93,175 to boost his career prize money total of $326,672 prior to his win in Marrakech.

What’s up next?

The Monte Carlo Masters takes centre stage from Monday, as the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season on clay courts gets underway in earnest.

Gael Monfils was a star attraction as the first round draw got underway on Sunday, with the great entertainer of French tennis sealing a three-set win against Tallon Griekspoor, while Britain’s Cameron Norrie set up a second round clash against Alex de Minaur with a tense win against Miomir Kecmanović in a third set tie-break.

The action in Monte Carlo is set to move through the gears on Monday, with Andrey Rublev, Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas among the big names in action, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to get their campaigns underway on Tuesday.

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