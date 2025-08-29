Jacob Fearnley’s run at the 2025 US Open ended with a second round defeat to Alexander Zverev, and the Brit called out the world No 3 for keeping him waiting before the match.

Zverev claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory against 60th-ranked Fearnley after two hours and 28 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday at Flushing Meadows.

It was the third encounter between the pair after Zverev beat Fearnley in the third round of the Australian Open in January and the second round in Indian Wells in March — both in straight sets.

In the third round of the US Open, Zverev will take on world No 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who saw off Roman Safiullin and Billy Harris without losing a set in his opening two matches. Zverev downed Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4 in round one.

Zverev has earned a reputation for making his opponents wait beyond the scheduled match time, and Fearnley was asked if he was irritated by the German’s lateness for their match.

“I kind of expected it,” Fearnley said in his press conference.

“I mean, it was the same in Australia and he’s always like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry about that’, but he knows what he’s doing. It was the same with Novak [Djokovic] at Wimbledon [in 2024].

“They take their time. I don’t know if it’s within the rules or not. I don’t really know what the rule is, but if they call me, I show up, because I don’t know necessarily what’s going to happen.

“But no, he’s well within his right to take his time. I kind of expected it. My coach expected it. Every time I played him, he kind of did the same.

“It is a little bit of time because you do a 20-minute warm-up and then you’re standing there.”

The 24-year-old Brit also admitted he was surprised by the noise in Louis Armstrong.

“I hadn’t played on a court with that much noise before – it caught me by surprise,” Fearnley explained.

“I wasn’t angry, I just didn’t expect it. Now I know and I can deal with it. Alex didn’t look that stressed about it. It’s not a problem, it creates a cool atmosphere.

“I just have to get used to it because tennis usually played in silence – but there it is always constant background noise.”

